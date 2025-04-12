Triple H to immediately reunite popular tag team against Judgment Day after WrestleMania? Analyzing the possibility

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio have been teasing tension in WWE for quite awhile. Fans expect this tension to lead to an explosion at WrestleMania 41 when both men are in an Intercontinental Title match. There is a chance they could swerve everyone, however.

Finn Balor and Dirty Dom might be faking the tension only to team up in the match. If they work together, Penta and Bron Breakker could be in big trouble and Breakker may lose his belt. From there, Triple H could set up an epic reunion on RAW - The Lucha Brothers could unite in WWE.

If Dominik and Finn fooled everyone and work together to capture the prized WWE Intercontinental Title, Penta would be an unfortunate victim caught in the midst. If he had to call anyone for help in an attempt to get revenge, it only makes sense for it to be his brother Rey Fenix.

Triple H recently debuted Rey Fenix on Friday Night SmackDown, thus keeping the two brothers apart for now in WWE. Despite that, he could book them to quickly reunite immediately after WrestleMania.

From there, Penta and Fenix vs. Dominik and Finn could be booked on the RAW after WrestleMania special episode. It would unquestionably be a banger. If the brothers were to win, it could then lead to Penta challenging whichever Judgment Day star holds the Intercontinental Title.

The Judgment Day vs. The Lucha Brothers could lead to a permanent roster change for the new WWE star

If Rey Fenix does show up on the RAW after WrestleMania to help his brother, Triple would then have two choices. He could treat it as a one off and Fenix could then return to SmackDown again.

Alternatively, Rey Fenix could move to Monday Night RAW full-time. Triple H could do it without an explanation or use an impending 2025 WWE Draft to make it happen.

Regardless of the explanation or lack thereof, Fenix moving to RAW post-WrestleMania could lead to a permanent union for The Lucha Brothers. At the same time, it also provides Penta with much needed back up on the red brand.

Be it The Judgment Day or even a duo like Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne in the past, Penta has fallen victim to the numbers game too often. With Rey Fenix permanently on RAW, he'll always have backup and then could even potentially challenge for the Intercontinental Championship without fear of interference preventing the win.

All it could take is Triple H reuniting the two after WrestleMania 41.

