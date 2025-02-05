Triple H to immediately strip major WWE stars of their championship due to a big reason? Potential explored

Under Triple H’s creative regime, WWE is now moving toward Elimination Chamber 2025 after delivering a blockbuster Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Significant developments have already taken place for the Chamber matches, with CM Punk joining John Cena in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

However, there is a possibility that Triple H might immediately strip DIY of the WWE Tag Team Titles to set up a massive match for Elimination Chamber 2025. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa faced the Motor City Machine Guns in a two-out-of-three falls match at the Royal Rumble. However, the match ended with a major surprise - the return of Street Profits.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford initially helped DIY retain their titles but then attacked them as well, sending a clear message that they were coming for the gold. Given this interference, the match result seems unfair as without the Street Profits' distraction, MCMG could have dethroned DIY to become the new champions. As a result, Triple H might instruct Nick Aldis to strip DIY of the tag team titles.

However, the titles likely won’t remain vacant for long, as either Triple H or Aldis could announce a Triple Threat tag team match. This bout would see DIY, MCMG, and the Street Profits clash at Elimination Chamber 2025, with the vacant championships on the line. While this angle is speculative, it could bring massive attention to the tag team division. It also presents a strong way to generate significant buzz for Elimination Chamber 2025 and add a star-filled match to the card.

Moreover, a potential showdown between these three teams would be highly unpredictable. It remains to be seen how things will unfold on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, which will serve as the first post-Royal Rumble show for the blue brand.

Triple H is planning for a massive angle for WWE WrestleMania 41

Besides the Elimination Chamber PLE, Triple H is also fully focused on making this year's WrestleMania one of the biggest in recent years. According to recent reports, The Game is planning a massive celebrity angle at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Sources have disclosed that IShowSpeed is the name being discussed for a WrestleMania appearance, as The King of the Kings wants to capitalize on the buzz he generated at the Royal Rumble. At the Rumble, Speed made a brief in-ring appearance lasting only a few seconds, yet he managed to generate record-breaking numbers on social media.

Given this, The Game is reportedly eager to capitalize on his popularity and incorporate him into a major WrestleMania angle. For now, fans will have to wait and see how The Road to WrestleMania 41 unfolds in the coming months.

