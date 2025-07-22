  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Sami Zayn
  • Triple H to immediately take Sami Zayn off WWE TV again after what happened to him on RAW? Exploring why it’s possible 

Triple H to immediately take Sami Zayn off WWE TV again after what happened to him on RAW? Exploring why it’s possible 

By Ankit Singh
Published Jul 22, 2025 18:35 GMT
Sami Zayn [Image Credits: WWE
Sami Zayn [Image Credits: WWE's official YouTube channel]

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn was out with an injury indefinitely after multiple backstage attacks from Karrion Kross. However, the former four-time Intercontinental Champion was seen on this week’s episode of RAW, and even fought a match against Kross despite his battered condition. The result? Zayn is now in worse shape, which could force Triple H to take him off active programming once again.

Ad

The Herald of Doomsday has been tormenting Sami Zayn for months on end. While the Underdog from the Underground defeated Karrion Kross at Night of Champions, it wasn’t enough for the heelmaker to leave him alone. Instead, the former two-time NXT Champion launched unprovoked ambushes on Zayn, attacking his ribs with a steel pipe.

This forced the former OG Bloodline member to be sidelined with an injury for an indefinite period. Unable to stay calm, Zayn fought Kross on this week’s episode of RAW, only to get slammed with a steel pipe in the ribs yet again and lose the match. Kross celebrated the victory with his wife, Scarlett, who played a vital role in the win and created the opportunity for her husband to use the steel pipe.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Several medics later attended to Zayn. The vicious blow to the former OG Bloodline member’s ribs on RAW could prove to be serious. This could cause Triple H to take Sami Zayn off active programming once again and keep him away till he properly recovers from his injury. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far. It should also be noted that there are no reports of a legitimate injury suffered by Zayn, and this is part of an active storyline.

Ad

Karrion Kross says he is not done with Sami Zayn

After securing a big win against Sami Zayn, Karrion Kross was seen backstage with Scarlett. She asked him if he was going to face a new opponent next week. In response, The Herald of Doomsday said that he wasn’t done with the former Intercontinental Champion.

Kross noted that unless the OG Bloodline member admitted that “Kross told the truth,” they would always have unfinished business.

Ad
Ad

Notably, the former leader of the Final Testament wants Sami Zayn to embrace his dark side to unlock his full potential. Karrion Kross believes that Zayn will never be able to hold a world title in his WWE career as long as he stays the good guy and keeps piggybacking his friends.

Thus, after The Miz and The New Day, the heelmaker wants the former OG Bloodline member to turn heel as well. It will be interesting to see if Kross will be able to claim yet another victim on WWE RAW.

About the author
Ankit Singh

Ankit Singh

Twitter icon

Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.

Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.

Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications