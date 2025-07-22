Triple H to immediately take Sami Zayn off WWE TV again after what happened to him on RAW? Exploring why it’s possible 

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn was out with an injury indefinitely after multiple backstage attacks from Karrion Kross. However, the former four-time Intercontinental Champion was seen on this week’s episode of RAW, and even fought a match against Kross despite his battered condition. The result? Zayn is now in worse shape, which could force Triple H to take him off active programming once again.The Herald of Doomsday has been tormenting Sami Zayn for months on end. While the Underdog from the Underground defeated Karrion Kross at Night of Champions, it wasn’t enough for the heelmaker to leave him alone. Instead, the former two-time NXT Champion launched unprovoked ambushes on Zayn, attacking his ribs with a steel pipe.This forced the former OG Bloodline member to be sidelined with an injury for an indefinite period. Unable to stay calm, Zayn fought Kross on this week’s episode of RAW, only to get slammed with a steel pipe in the ribs yet again and lose the match. Kross celebrated the victory with his wife, Scarlett, who played a vital role in the win and created the opportunity for her husband to use the steel pipe.Several medics later attended to Zayn. The vicious blow to the former OG Bloodline member’s ribs on RAW could prove to be serious. This could cause Triple H to take Sami Zayn off active programming once again and keep him away till he properly recovers from his injury. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far. It should also be noted that there are no reports of a legitimate injury suffered by Zayn, and this is part of an active storyline.Karrion Kross says he is not done with Sami ZaynAfter securing a big win against Sami Zayn, Karrion Kross was seen backstage with Scarlett. She asked him if he was going to face a new opponent next week. In response, The Herald of Doomsday said that he wasn’t done with the former Intercontinental Champion. Kross noted that unless the OG Bloodline member admitted that “Kross told the truth,” they would always have unfinished business. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, the former leader of the Final Testament wants Sami Zayn to embrace his dark side to unlock his full potential. Karrion Kross believes that Zayn will never be able to hold a world title in his WWE career as long as he stays the good guy and keeps piggybacking his friends. Thus, after The Miz and The New Day, the heelmaker wants the former OG Bloodline member to turn heel as well. It will be interesting to see if Kross will be able to claim yet another victim on WWE RAW.