Triple H to interfere in major championship match to settle unfinished business with rival? Exploring potential swerve

Triple H has retired from WWE as an active superstar. However, there are certain ways the Chief Content Officer of the Stamford-based promotion could still be an active part of storylines if he so decides.

The Rock and The Game have had an interesting back-and-forth rivalry over several years, and even lately with The Final Boss dressing down The Game as part of the WrestleMania 40 kick-off show. This was something Triple H never addressed.

The Rock has since recruited John Cena and could be looking to balance the scales in his favor to help him defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Triple H could decide that it is finally time to involve himself in this story and prevent Cena from winning the title to get revenge on The Rock for his actions from last year.

The Rock is being represented by Cena, and their alliance is making it unfair for Rhodes in the WrestleMania 41 main event. Triple H needs to do something, and even though The Rock is technically his boss, he could decide that enough was enough and ensure that The Franchise Player doesn't win a historic 17th World Title at this year's Show of Shows.

Will Triple H prevent John Cena from making history at WrestleMania?

John Cena and the CCO of the Stamford-based promotion have their own storied rivalry, and he would know that Cena wouldn't want to win the title this way. Despite being a heel and selling his soul to The Rock now, the 47-year-old is still the man who has been in WWE over the past two decades and would want to break the record on his own terms.

The Game could also have a lot to say about the way The Rock has been trying to control the narrative in WWE over the past few months and returning with several different personas. WrestleMania 41 could be full of surprises for completely different reasons than the way the WWE Universe believes.

Cena will not get cheered if he wins, which possibly isn't something that he is entirely prepared for.

