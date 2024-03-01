Triple H to make a dream match official for WrestleMania 40? Exploring potential WWE SmackDown surprise

Tonight's episode of SmackDown will be a huge one, as it will unravel several storylines and feuds heading into WrestleMania 40. There's a good possibility that Triple H could make a dream match official for The Show of Shows, which has been rumored for quite some time.

One of the most compelling storylines that has been going on in WWE in recent times is the one between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. With the involvement of The Rock, a new chapter has unfolded in the Reigns-Rhodes saga. On tonight's episode of the blue brand, while The Great One will make his return, Roman Reigns is also expected to be on the show.

During The Rock's segment, there's a good possibility that Cody Rhodes could interrupt him, which could lead to a major brawl. Seth Rollins could also come to Rhodes' rescue to even the numbers game against The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief.

As a result, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis could come out and try to control the situation, only to fail miserably. With all the chaos in the ring, WWE CCO Triple H could walk out in rage and stop all four superstars.

The Game could make a major announcement revealing that Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will team up to battle Roman Reigns and The Rock in a tag team match at WrestleMania 40. Therefore, the dream match will likely be made official tonight on Friday Night SmackDown.

Will The Rock create a barrier for Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania match on SmackDown?

Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, The Rock has vowed to cause trouble for The American Nightmare on his journey to finishing his story.

Tonight on SmackDown, The People's Champion could put yet another obstacle in Rhodes' way. As of now, Cody and Seth are rumored to compete in a tag team match against Roman and Rock at The Show of Shows, which could possibly happen on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

The Brahma Bull could drop a bombshell on SmackDown, stating that if The American Nightmare loses the rumored tag match, he could set up a stipulation that would put Cody Rhodes at a disadvantage against The Tribal Chief in his match at The Show of Shows.

The prospect of it happening is quite good, as the Hollywood star has made sure to make the 38-year-old's life miserable.

