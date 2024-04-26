Triple H could make a massive decision with Roman Reigns and 4 more big surprises that can unfold at WWE Draft Night 1

We are only a few hours away from the 2024 WWE Draft Night 1, which is scheduled to take place on SmackDown. As per the rules announced by the promotion, all champions on each brand are protected. However, the Women's Tag Team Champions are eligible for the Draft.

Triple H has already confirmed the list of superstars who are eligible for the pick on SmackDown tonight. But leave it to him to book massive swerves on Night 1. Here, we look at the biggest surprises that can unfold at WWE Draft Night 1. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Roman Reigns goes undrafted

Roman Reigns was the No. 1 Draft pick in 2021 and stayed top in 2023. There was no WWE Draft in 2022, which means the Tribal Chief has a 938-day-long streak as the top pick on the current roster. However, things could change tomorrow on SmackDown if Triple H decides on a massive swerve.

We could see Roman Reigns remain undrafted this time despite being eligible in the pool of superstars available for the pick on Draft Night 1. Although RAW and SmackDown would like Roman Reigns on their respective shows, neither brand could forget about his availability. He hasn't been on television since his loss against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, and there is no update on when he could potentially return.

#2. The Bloodline moves to WWE RAW

The Bloodline has terrorized SmackDown for a long time. With Solo Sikoa seemingly taking over as the new Tribal Chief of the heel faction, the group could move to Monday Night RAW as part of the WWE Draft. This would allow Solo to completely step out of Roman Reigns' shadow and start building his dominant legacy.

Interestingly, this could also put Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga on the same brand as Jey Uso, planting the seeds of a long-term storyline ending in The Bloodline's Civil War. More importantly, it would also allow the group to feud with a new roster to create exciting new rivalries.

#3. Alexa Bliss returns on WWE SmackDown tonight

Alexa Bliss could have made a monumental return on RAW earlier this week when the Monday Night show aired from her hometown. It is worth noting that Bliss recently returned to the gym, indicating her potential return after almost 15 months.

Bliss could make a jaw-dropping return on SmackDown tonight alongside Uncle Howdy. WWE has been teasing the latter's arrival on television for quite some time. He could return as part of a mystical faction with one of Bray Wyatt's former allies, Alexa Bliss.

#4. Liv Morgan pushed further away from Women's World Championship

Liv Morgan came close to winning the Women's World Championship on WWE RAW earlier this week. She was the last person Becky Lynch eliminated to win the title on the show. This means Morgan has been a runner-up in the Royal Rumble, the Elimination Chamber, and the high-stakes Battle Royal.

It is expected that Morgan will continue to chase the gold, especially since she promised she would take everything away from an injured Rhea Ripley. However, the creative team could pull off a massive swerve by moving her to SmackDown during the WWE Draft, pushing her way from her goal. This would force Morgan to make a fresh start on a different brand, where she could add more intensity to her heel persona.

#5. The Alpha Academy split up on 2024 WWE Draft Night 1

Chad Gable turned heel after he failed to beat Sami Zayn to win the Intercontinental Championship. He took things a little further by berating the members of The Alpha Academy on the red brand before demanding they all do what he needs to win his title.

Although Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa agreed to follow Gable, their reluctance was evident. The group could turn on Chad Gable later on or quietly split up during the WWE Draft. That would undoubtedly surprise fans who are expecting a massive betrayal during Gable's next big moment.

