Triple H should not make a mistake and miss capitalizing on 34-year-old's WWE SmackDown win

WWE Superstar Andrade made his first appearance since being drafted to Friday Night SmackDown during the latest episode of the blue brand. The show emanated live from MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

The 34-year-old star faced Apollo Crews in a singles match, and after an intense back-and-forth battle, Andrade emerged victorious with the rolling neckbreaker. Following this victory, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H needs to ensure that they capitalize on Andrade's win by featuring him in more prominent storylines on SmackDown moving forward.

Andrade was barely featured on WWE RAW

Andrade made his return to WWE during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Since then, he was signed with RAW but wrestled only three singles matches over three months before eventually shifting to the blue brand.

These matches lacked depth in terms of storyline and seemed to serve merely as showcases for his talent. Given Andrade's talent, Triple H needs to find ways to feature the Mexican star more prominently.

Andrade needs better feuds

WWE has often taken a lazy approach in booking Mexican stars, typically placing them in stables or having them face one another. At WrestleMania 40, Andrade was abruptly added to a tag team alongside Rey Mysterio to take on the duo of Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio.

Even now, Andrade is currently involved in a storyline with Legado Del Fantasma. Triple H needs to ensure that the 34-year-old star is featured in more meaningful feuds and given better opportunities to succeed.

Potentially challenge for the United States Championship

Andrade is a former United States Champion.

If properly featured, Andrade can be pushed into the United States Championship title picture. Having already held the title once, the Mexican star has the credibility and talent to compete at this level.

Triple H could book him in feuds with stars such as Logan Paul, LA Knight, and others moving forward, which would help establish him as a key player on Friday Night SmackDown. This would not only elevate Andrade's character but also add depth and excitement to the United States Championship scene.

