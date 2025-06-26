Triple H to make new female general manager of WWE, Dominik Mysterio’s new mentor? 3 Directions for Vickie Guerrero if she returns

WWE legend Vickie Guerrero may soon return to television, according to Fightful Select. Serving as a popular general manager for both SmackDown and RAW as well as an occasional in-ring talent, the 57-year-old has teased an on-screen appearance.

Below are three ways Triple H could make her part of a storyline.

#3. A new manager for The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is currently missing one of its key members, Liv Morgan. In her absence, General Managers of RAW and SmackDown, Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, are already discussing whether Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez should vacate the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Dominik Mysterio is also feeling demoralized since The Miracle Kid is gone, especially after picking up an injury that forced him to pull out of Night of Champions. Therefore, to help the heel faction regroup, Vickie Guerrero could join them as the new manager.

The WWE legend is the ex-wife of the late Eddie Guerrero and also has a real-life connection with Dominik. Therefore, she could serve as his new mentor while managing The Judgment Day as well.

Vickie Guerrero could also serve as a buffer for Finn Balor. The Prince is trying to shake up the structure of the heel faction in Liv Morgan’s absence by bringing Roxanne Perez into the group. However, with the 57-year-old’s watchful eyes nearby, he will need to be more careful and subtle with his strategy.

#2. Vickie Guerrero could become a special women's division general manager ahead of Evolution 2

WWE is set to host the second edition of its all-women's Evolution Premium Live Event. The PLE will return after seven years on July 13, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. To add more excitement, the Stamford-based promotion might bring in Vickie Guerrero as a special general manager for the Women’s Division.

This would see the veteran helping the female stars build the match card for the event. Additionally, she could favor certain superstars to create more drama, like Chelsea Green, who always has to clash with Nick Aldis to get what she wants.

#1. A reunification with Andrade

While Vickie Guerrero has worked with several WWE Superstars, she also had an incredible partnership with Andrade in AEW. After leaving the Stamford-based promotion in March 2021, the former United States Champion made his debut in the Tony Khan-led company on the June 4 episode of Dynamite. There, he was introduced to fans by none other than Guerrero.

The veteran could bring the focus back on Andrade by working as his manager. The luchador recently gained momentum on the main roster again when he was featured in the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

With Vickie Guerrero by his side, the 35-year-old could potentially break into the title scene for the United States Championship. It'll be interesting to see when and how Guerrero returns to WWE and excites fans with her iconic “Excuse Me!”

