Triple H to make recently formed tag team the faces of WWE's newest show? Exploring the possibility

Whether you like it or not, Triple H has thrived in his role as CCO of WWE. During his regime, the company has reached new heights, both in terms of business and in terms of quality content. And now, he has introduced a new product, that is sure to entice the WWE Universe, WWE Speed. A new way for fans to consume the best sports entertainment content on the go. And, a newly formed tag team could be the face of the franchise.

This newly formed tag team is the one that recently announced its inclusion into the SmackDown tag team division. The pairing of Cedric Alexander and Ashante Adonis are back with WWE and they are ready to take the division by storm. While aiming for The Judgment Day is a great goal, they could possibly achieve even greater things as the faces of WWE Speed.

The entire premise behind WWE Speed is to give fans the chance to watch quickfire "speed" matches. These matches will hardly take five minutes, and will exclusively be streamed on X. A great way to keep the fans engaged, when RAW, SmackDown, and NXT are not on. Moreover, Alexander and Adonis would be perfect for this platform. After all, they are two superstars known for being virile, fast, and high-flying performers. Where better to showcase their true talents than on WWE Speed?

Triple H would be making a great decision if he chooses to pull the trigger on this idea. Adonis and Alexander aside, there are plenty of superstars that the fans can look forward to seeing on Speed. However at this point in time, this is all just mere speculation. There is no telling what WWE or Triple H has in store with this new program.

Triple H ignored The Rock and made highly anticipated WrestleMania match official

Last night's episode of SmackDown was all sorts of exciting. WWE began the build-up for Elimination Chamber, as the company searches for a WrestleMania opponent for Seth Rollins. The Judgment Day has new opponents for the tag team titles, and Dakota Kai seems to have sided with Bayley. But, the most exciting thing came at the start of the show when Triple H made a thrilling announcement.

The Cerebral Assassin kicked off Friday night by addressing the chaotic fallout from the WrestleMania XL Kickoff show. One of the problems he had faced, was from an enraged Rock, who demanded that Cody Rhodes be reprimanded. However, the CCO decided to ignore The Brahma Bull's demands, and has now made it official, The American Nightmare will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

This is a decision that will certainly not sit well with either The Rock or The Tribal Chief. But, at the end of the day, The Game is the real "face that runs the place", and he looks ready to deal with the consequences.

