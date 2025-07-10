Triple H to make shocking Roman Reigns decision for WWE SummerSlam? Possibility explored

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in WWE, having headlined numerous premium live events in the past. However, SummerSlam is on the horizon, and the OTC's status for the grand spectacle is unclear. He has been absent from WWE television since the RAW after WrestleMania 41. In light of the ongoing situation, Triple H could be forced to make a shocking decision.

The Game may not give Reigns a singles match at the upcoming spectacle. Instead, WWE could put him in a tag team match at The Biggest Party of The Summer. It will be a shocking decision because Roman Reigns is typically positioned in high-profile singles matches at major events like SummerSlam due to his status as a top-tier star.

Besides, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has a storied history of competing in singles matches at the summer spectacle. Placing him in a tag team match instead of a singles bout deviates from his established role as a main-event singles competitor. Another reason why it will be a shocking decision is that fans are currently hoping to see Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

It is because of how things unfolded between the two at WrestleMania 41, making an obvious case for a singles bout. However, WWE seemingly has plans to put the OTC in a tag team match against Rollins' faction. Reigns could team up with CM Punk and Jey Uso and wrestle in a six-man tag team match at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Given the recent booking, the possibility of Roman Reigns competing in a tag team match is relatively higher than him wrestling a singles bout. However, this is only speculation, and time will tell what's in store for the OTC.

Triple H to save Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for a major event?

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are two of the biggest stars of this generation. They battled each other in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41 with CM Punk involved in the mix. Since then, there have been rumors that WWE is building toward a singles bout between the former Shield ''brothers.''

With the amount of history both superstars have, Reigns vs. Rollins is a blockbuster match that deserves a big stage. WWE's first-ever two-night SummerSlam is arguably the perfect stage for this monumental clash. However, Triple H could be saving this bout for WrestleMania 42.

The creative team might have many more layers to unfold in this rivalry before pitting the OTC and The Visionary against each other. Especially with Rollins' newly formed faction coming into this equation, WWE may build multiple types of matches in the coming months.

However, it could eventually lead to the highly anticipated singles match between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at The Showcase of The Immortals next year. It will be interesting to see how things shape up and what The Game has in store for Reigns at SummerSlam 2025.

