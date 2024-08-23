Triple H is making a major mistake with WWE Bash in Berlin and he must fix it; there's still time

WWE Bash in Berlin is scheduled for August 31st, 2024, at Uber Arena in Berlin. This will be the first premium live event that WWE will host in Germany. Therefore, fans can expect to see exciting matches and surprising moments that will make the event impactful.

Triple H and WWE have curated an electrifying match card for the upcoming premium live event, but there still are a few things missing that the creative must add in the upcoming days.

Ilja Dragunov and Ludwig Kaiser haven't been booked for Bash in Berlin

Dragunov and Kaiser are two impactful superstars on the men's roster. The Mad Dragon has been working in the Intercontinental Championship picture for a while, and his matches against Bron Breakker have been quite the watch.

On the other hand, Ludwig Kaiser is a pro wrestler from Germany. Triple H needs to book Kaiser for the first WWE premium live event in Germany, especially since the native fans will expect to witness talent that hails from their country.

Furthermore, Dragunov and Kaiser have a history, and having them work a match at Bash in Berlin can help both of them showcase their full potential.

The match card has only four matches

Currently, these are the only matches booked for Bash in Berlin:

Gunther vs. Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship Kevin Owens vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest vs. Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio in a Mixed Tag Team Match

The match card needs a couple more additions to make the inaugural German premium live event much more impactful. Otherwise, either the matches would be dragged out for too long or would be slow, which the WWE Universe does not prefer.

Triple H should add at least one Women's Championship match

The two championship matches on the card are both for the men's division. However, the women's storylines have been doing very well and need representation on bigger stages.

Since Liv Morgan is already in a Mixed Tag Team Match, WWE can consider booking Nia Jax to defend her WWE Women's Championship or have The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) put their gold on the line.

