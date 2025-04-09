Triple H may have accidentally spoiled 9-time WWE champion will be added to Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes is gearing up to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The match is highly anticipated as it will mark Cena’s first bout since turning heel. Fans are well aware that the clash could end with a shocker, and Triple H may have leaked an unpredictable surprise on the horizon for the main event.

Roman Reigns' appearance on the next episode of RAW was confirmed on the latest edition of the red brand. During the announcement, it may have been leaked that The OTC is pulling double duty at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

During the promotion package, WWE announced that Reigns will be entering his 11th 'Mania main-event this year. But Night One of this year's show would mark his 10th official WrestleMania main event.

However, in the realms of possibility, The Rock may use his powers to add Roman Reigns to the Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena match, making it a triple-threat bout.

Reigns hasn’t gotten his rematch despite having a historic reign with the Undisputed Title. In the past, Nick Aldis has said that the OTC has a direct rematch in store.

Perhaps after winning on Night One, due to a Paul Heyman heel turn on CM Punk, Reigns may interest himself in the Undisputed WWE Championship, redeeming his title shot. If this happens, it would be one of the most shocking alterations in Mania’s history. Though, it's heavily unlikely to happen.

Triple H revealed that he works with The Rock behind the curtains in WWE

WWE’s CCO and soon-to-be two-time Hall of Famer Triple H appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, a major pre-Mania ritual from some past years. The Game discussed a lot of stuff on the show.

While talking, The King of Kings also revealed that he and The Rock still work together behind the scenes to make the company great.

"What's really cool about it is all these years later, that was like '96, all these years later, he and I are still collaborating on things and working together behind the scenes to make WWE as great as it can be," Triple H said.

With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, it will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has something shocking in store to close this year’s Mania.

