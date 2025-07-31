Triple H may have already teased blockbuster champion vs. champion match for WWE Crown Jewel 2025

WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, is busy building the card for WWE SummerSlam, which will be a two-night premium live event this year. The Game has tried to utilize most of the roster at his disposal by including several multi-star matches on the card.Interestingly, The Biggest Party of the Summer could give rise to a big match for Crown Jewel. Moreover, HHH may have already teased the first champion versus champion match for the Australia PLE.Making Naomi cash in her Money in the Bank contract wasn’t randomNaomi had been in a feral feud against Jade Cargill since the latter's return at the 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE. The Glow took responsibility for ambushing and injuring The Storm back in October 2024, turning heel in the process. This led to the two women facing each other at WrestleMania 41, with Cargill walking away with the win.Just two months later, Naomi won the Women’s Money in the Bank contract. The 37-year-old then actively targeted Tiffany Stratton, almost cashing in her contract on the WWE Women’s Champion. All this while, her feud with Jade Cargill still stayed alive.When the former AEW star won the Queen of the Ring tournament, fans were convinced that Naomi would cash in at SummerSlam and sabotage Cargill’s title shot. However, The Glow ran down the ramp at Evolution 2, crashing the Women’s World Championship match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. She cashed in her MITB contract and pinned SKY to win the world title for the first time.Now, both Naomi and Jade Cargill are headed to SummerSlam. The former AEW star is at the end of a big push right now and has high odds of becoming the new WWE Women’s Champion. Given how strong The Glow’s heel run has been, the company may not strip her of the Women’s World Championship anytime soon. Thus, the former allies, Cargill and Naomi, could face each other for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship in Australia in October.Naomi and Jade Cargill will get to keep their titles after WWE Crown JewelJade Cargill and Naomi’s rivalry has become one of the rare ongoing rivalries in the company, which is receiving a lot of attention from the fans. Despite the chaotic way in which both stars have brawled with each other, the WWE Universe is loving every minute of it. Moreover, the former allies are also getting individual praise for their work as the top stars of the company.While The Glow has already become the Women’s World Champion, The Storm is yet to win the WWE Women’s Championship, which could become a reality at SummerSlam. Additionally, if the two rivals face each other at Crown Jewel in a Champion vs. Champion stipulation, neither of them will lose their title or their momentum after the match.Despite this, the Crown Jewel ring will still give the winner permanent bragging rights. Moreover, if Naomi goes on to win against Jade Cargill in Australia, she will deliver an equalizer in their trilogy despite being behind by 2-1.Triple H is attempting to reinvoke his long-term storytelling through Jade Cargill and NaomiWrestleMania XL saw the culmination of several long-term storylines. Cody Rhodes’ win over Roman Reigns, The OTC hitting Seth Rollins on the back with a chair, Uso versus Uso, and so much more. Since then, however, most of the company’s storylines have fallen flat, with several longstanding fans tuning out.The major reason for this is the occurrence of a new premium live event every three to four weeks, with no space for building a feud in between. As a result, even the upcoming SummerSlam match between Gunther and CM Punk, two of WWE’s biggest stars, feels bland.However, Jade Cargill and Naomi’s feud started in October 2024 and has seen them collide with each other for almost all of 2025. Moreover, the two had their key matches spaced out, and they also added more weight to their singles careers simultaneously.This has made room for several promos, brawls, social media segments, and the fleshing out of their heel and babyface characteristics. Thus, this is an attempt by Triple H to revive his long-term storytelling that has taken a backseat since ‘Mania XL. It will be interesting to see if Cargill and Naomi face each other as world champions at the 2025 Crown Jewel event.