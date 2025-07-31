  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Naomi
  • Triple H may have already teased blockbuster champion vs. champion match for WWE Crown Jewel 2025

Triple H may have already teased blockbuster champion vs. champion match for WWE Crown Jewel 2025

By Ankit Singh
Published Jul 31, 2025 19:00 GMT
Triple H is a former 14-time WWE world champion [Image Credits: WWE
Triple H is a 14-time WWE world champion [Image Credits: WWE's official YouTube channel]

WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, is busy building the card for WWE SummerSlam, which will be a two-night premium live event this year. The Game has tried to utilize most of the roster at his disposal by including several multi-star matches on the card.

Ad

Interestingly, The Biggest Party of the Summer could give rise to a big match for Crown Jewel. Moreover, HHH may have already teased the first champion versus champion match for the Australia PLE.

Making Naomi cash in her Money in the Bank contract wasn’t random

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Naomi had been in a feral feud against Jade Cargill since the latter's return at the 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE. The Glow took responsibility for ambushing and injuring The Storm back in October 2024, turning heel in the process. This led to the two women facing each other at WrestleMania 41, with Cargill walking away with the win.

Just two months later, Naomi won the Women’s Money in the Bank contract. The 37-year-old then actively targeted Tiffany Stratton, almost cashing in her contract on the WWE Women’s Champion. All this while, her feud with Jade Cargill still stayed alive.

Ad

When the former AEW star won the Queen of the Ring tournament, fans were convinced that Naomi would cash in at SummerSlam and sabotage Cargill’s title shot. However, The Glow ran down the ramp at Evolution 2, crashing the Women’s World Championship match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. She cashed in her MITB contract and pinned SKY to win the world title for the first time.

Now, both Naomi and Jade Cargill are headed to SummerSlam. The former AEW star is at the end of a big push right now and has high odds of becoming the new WWE Women’s Champion. Given how strong The Glow’s heel run has been, the company may not strip her of the Women’s World Championship anytime soon. Thus, the former allies, Cargill and Naomi, could face each other for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship in Australia in October.

Ad

Naomi and Jade Cargill will get to keep their titles after WWE Crown Jewel

Ad

Jade Cargill and Naomi’s rivalry has become one of the rare ongoing rivalries in the company, which is receiving a lot of attention from the fans. Despite the chaotic way in which both stars have brawled with each other, the WWE Universe is loving every minute of it. Moreover, the former allies are also getting individual praise for their work as the top stars of the company.

While The Glow has already become the Women’s World Champion, The Storm is yet to win the WWE Women’s Championship, which could become a reality at SummerSlam. Additionally, if the two rivals face each other at Crown Jewel in a Champion vs. Champion stipulation, neither of them will lose their title or their momentum after the match.

Ad

Despite this, the Crown Jewel ring will still give the winner permanent bragging rights. Moreover, if Naomi goes on to win against Jade Cargill in Australia, she will deliver an equalizer in their trilogy despite being behind by 2-1.

Triple H is attempting to reinvoke his long-term storytelling through Jade Cargill and Naomi

Ad

WrestleMania XL saw the culmination of several long-term storylines. Cody Rhodes’ win over Roman Reigns, The OTC hitting Seth Rollins on the back with a chair, Uso versus Uso, and so much more. Since then, however, most of the company’s storylines have fallen flat, with several longstanding fans tuning out.

The major reason for this is the occurrence of a new premium live event every three to four weeks, with no space for building a feud in between. As a result, even the upcoming SummerSlam match between Gunther and CM Punk, two of WWE’s biggest stars, feels bland.

Ad

However, Jade Cargill and Naomi’s feud started in October 2024 and has seen them collide with each other for almost all of 2025. Moreover, the two had their key matches spaced out, and they also added more weight to their singles careers simultaneously.

This has made room for several promos, brawls, social media segments, and the fleshing out of their heel and babyface characteristics. Thus, this is an attempt by Triple H to revive his long-term storytelling that has taken a backseat since ‘Mania XL. It will be interesting to see if Cargill and Naomi face each other as world champions at the 2025 Crown Jewel event.

About the author
Ankit Singh

Ankit Singh

Twitter icon

Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.

Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.

Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music.

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications