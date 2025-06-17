Triple H may be forced to remove a major WWE title match from Night of Champions 2025

Triple H has been building some major storylines for WWE's upcoming show, Night of Champions. The company has been sowing the seeds of several blockbuster matches on both RAW and SmackDown. However, a recent incident might force The Game to remove a major WWE title match, which was seemingly in the works for Night of Champions.
Liv Morgan suffered a shoulder dislocation during her match against Kairi Sane on the latest episode of RAW. Reports suggest it is a legitimate injury that may sideline the 31-year-old from WWE TV for a while. Before the unfortunate incident, Morgan called out IYO SKY to declare herself as the next challenger for the Women's World Championship.
Given their segment on RAW, it was very clear that WWE was building a feud between the two stars, potentially for Night of Champions. Over the past few years, Liv Morgan has become a staple of the Saudi Arabian shows. Therefore, the Triple H-led creative team was seemingly looking to feature her in a big match at the upcoming spectacle in Riyadh later this month.
Besides, IYO SKY has missed two major PLEs since WrestleMania 41. Therefore, WWE seemingly had plans to feature her at Night of Champions. However, she currently lacks a credible opponent, and Triple H seemingly had plans to pit her against Liv Morgan. WWE might have to cancel this potential match for the time being in light of what happened on RAW.
Nonetheless, there is currently no clear update on Morgan's condition. Night of Champions is less than two weeks away, and The Miracle Kid is expected to be out for the next few weeks. As a result, the creative team might have to come up with some other plans for IYO SKY and her Women's World Championship.
Triple H may book IYO SKY against Nikki Bella at Evolution
Now that Liv Morgan is potentially out for the next few weeks, Triple H has a huge problem with the Women's World Champion, IYO SKY. As discussed above, the Japanese pro wrestler has no credible challengers for the title on Monday Night RAW. Hence, The Game might have to make an out-of-the-box decision for her next title defense.
Triple H could put Nikki Bella against The Genius of The Sky for the Women's World Title at Evolution. The WWE Hall of Famer was expected to face Liv Morgan at the all-women's PLE next month. With Morgan potentially out for a few weeks, Bella's plans for the event are up in the air.
Therefore, WWE needs a worthy opponent for Nikki at Evolution, and who better than IYO SKY? The two superstars had a backstage interaction on RAW last week when the 35-year-old thanked the veteran for paving the way for the women's division. Therefore, they do have a story that can continue.
The company can book it as a friendly battle for the Women's World Championship. IYO SKY vs. Nikki Bella has the potential to headline Evolution. While IYO is one of the standout performers of this generation, Nikki is a true trailblazer of the women's revolution.
So, a matchup of this magnitude can set the internet abuzz. However, it all depends on what Triple H has in store.