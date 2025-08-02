Triple H may be forced into a shocking WWE title change at SummerSlam due to massive reason

Under the regime of Triple H, WWE is heading towards its first-ever two-night SummerSlam event. The first night of this PLE will commence in a few hours, and the fans are already excited for this mega show.However, the latest reports hint that The Game may be forced into a shocking WWE title change at SummerSlam. This may happen when CM Punk dethrones Gunther and becomes the new World Heavyweight Champion.Gunther is facing a nose issue heading towards SummerSlamJust a few inches before SummerSlam, a report surfaced about the medical condition of The Imperium Leader. The source revealed that Gunther is facing some nose issues, due to which he could take some time off television. So, if the reports are true, then the Stamford-based promotion may soon write the World Heavyweight Champion off television.This raises the chances that Triple H could be forced to book a title change at SummerSlam and take the World Heavyweight Championship off of The Ring General. This eventually means that CM Punk could be winning the match and emerge as the new World Champion at The Biggest Party of the Summer.CM Punk vs. Gunther is set to headline the premium live eventRoman Reigns and Jey Uso will face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on Saturday. Despite this, it's official that the main event of the first night will be CM Punk vs Gunther.Not booking The OTC as the headliner seemingly implies that Triple H could have massive plans for the World Title match. This is why the company may have booked the Punk vs. Gunther match as the main event of SummerSlam night one.The said significant plan could be a title change, which would increase the chances of Gunther losing it at MetLife Stadium.The Best in the World deserves a big moment at SummerSlam under Triple H's creative controlTriple H made the unexpected return of CM Punk possible. Since making his comeback, The Second City Saint has been giving his all to the promotion.Considering all the hard work, The Voice of the Voiceless truly deserves a big moment at The Biggest Party of the Summer under The Game's control. Though Gunther is a great World Champion, if Punk emerges at the top at SummerSlam, the WWE Universe will surely be supporting him.