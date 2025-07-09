Triple H may be forced to turn current WWE champion heel due to real-life reason

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently penned a beautiful and heartfelt article in The Players' Tribune, with one section discussing her controversial feud with Tiffany Stratton on this year's Road to WrestleMania, particularly their war of words on the April 4 episode of WWE SmackDown.

In the segment, Flair seemed rather uncomfortable to begin with, although it was hard to tell whether she was presenting her character or legitimately experiencing issues. Then, Stratton went off-script, taking some personal digs at Charlotte, including a comment about Charlotte's failed marriages.

This left her visibly rattled, and while the 14-time WWE Women's World Champion responded with a personal shot at Tiffany in the moment, it did not land the same, and wrestling fans, over the following weeks, had a field day mocking the whole segment and Charlotte Flair, in particular. After her recent article, though, fans, at least on the internet, have got a better perspective and are now up in arms after Tiffany Stratton. This could lead Triple H to turn Tiffy Time into a proper heel.

Fans have criticized the reigning WWE Women's Champion for making things personal in a very ugly way, not just breaking the unspoken covenant, but doing so in a cheap manner to raise her stock and disrespecting her legendary opponent in a personal and ugly manner.

The heat Stratton is getting is quite legitimate. While Tiffany and Charlotte's personal and professional equation remains unknown, if crowds begin turning on the WWE Women's Champion, she may have to turn heel once more. As a character, Tiffany Stratton has always been at her best as an entitled and arrogant brat. Her comments on Charlotte would have played right into that, except by that time, she was loved by the fans despite being a tweener.

Nevertheless, it is also evident that while fans still do cheer for Stratton, her tweener run has been a disappointment. Following her trainwreck of a feud with Charlotte, she has not had any compelling stories or direction, and has been steeped in various minor controversies.

There is so much more she can do as a heel, and her character and look are just a much better fit for a despicable heel. Given how much better the RAW women's division has been doing, SmackDown needs a major shift. All the real-life controversy could continually morph its way into storytelling, especially if Triple H sees potential in Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair rekindling their rivalry.

Charlotte Flair details her struggles with the April 4 fiasco on WWE SmackDown

At that time, Charlotte Flair was criticized for being rattled despite her extensive experience. She viewed it as a sign of the future WWE Hall of Famer having seemingly rattled Tiffany Stratton in the weeks leading up to that segment. Charlotte has always been someone who attracts negativity from the crowd and fans due to her status and accomplishments.

While no one knows to what extent this entire ordeal affected her personally, she did share her thoughts in the aforementioned article, saying that she was indeed rattled during the feud because she thought that fans were legitimately booing her instead of her onscreen character, and disliking her energy or the fact that she had a changed look. After all, she had originally returned as a babyface, and yet, she was booed relentlessly regardless of what she said.

In addition to Stratton even taking such an unscripted and ugly shot at Charlotte, or as she says, at Ashley, The Queen was further rattled when fans cheered wildly as Tiffany Stratton went after Ashley, the person, and not Charlotte Flair, the wrestler. Flair said that the shot was very personal, and fans cheering as her traumatic experiences were brought up left her completely shaken.

Nevertheless, while this part of the article may have attracted the most attention, Charlotte discussed a host of other aspects and experiences from her life and career in The Players' Tribune. The best part is the reaction it has received from fans, especially her fellow wrestlers, who have come out in support of The Queen over the past 24 hours.

