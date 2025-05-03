Triple H may be forced to unify WWE championships on RAW and SmackDown after what recently happened

Triple H has done an amazing job over the past few years as WWE's creative head. However, the product has faced significant criticism from fans in recent times for various reasons. The WWE Universe has been complaining about how the company failed to give the deserved spotlight to newly introduced women's mid-card titles on both rosters.

Instead of being treated as a big deal, both are seemingly lost in the shuffle with no focused attention on them. The Game might be forced to unify the Women's Intercontinental Championship and Women's United States Championship, currently held by Lyra Valkyria and Zelina Vega, respectively, after what happened recently.

A move like this could shake things up in a big way and bring some much-needed energy to the women's division. There are several reasons why the company may be compelled to unify the championships very soon.

A lot of mid-card talents were released from WWE recently

WWE recently released several women's mid-card talents. Names like Dakota Kai, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, and Shayna Baszler are some notable names that have been released. Additionally, NXT talents like Cora Jade and Gigi Dolin, who could have made the women's mid-card division on RAW and SmackDown interesting, were laid off as well.

These massive releases have created a scarcity of talent in the mid-card division. With fewer names to compete in the mid-card, it raises a real question: who will chase these two newly introduced women's titles? It is unlikely that top stars like Becky Lynch, Bayley, or Charlotte Flair will keep jumping into these title pictures repeatedly.

Lack of display of both titles at premium live events

Ever since WWE introduced the Women's United States Championship and the Women's Intercontinental Championship, they haven't been featured at a single premium live event. Neither of the two championships was defended at WrestleMania 41, and that was arguably the biggest shocker.

When Chelsea Green was the Women's US Champion, her reign was mostly centered around comedy gimmicks. Despite being the inaugural champion, she didn't have a notable feud. Well, the same can also be said for Lyra Valkyria, who hasn't had any noteworthy feuds on RAW until Becky Lynch stepped into the fray recently.

Unification will have a more streamlined focus on the division

Combining the Women's Intercontinental Title and the Women's United States Title would strengthen the mid-card division, creating a singular, prestigious championship. This would avoid splitting attention between two similar-tier titles and give wrestlers a clearer goal to pursue.

Additionally, it would help the Triple H-led creative to book compelling feuds. With tougher competition, each title reign would feel earned and much more significant. A single title could carry greater historical weight, making it a more significant achievement for the women who hold it.

