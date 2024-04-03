Triple H may have found the perfect spot to split the tag team titles at WrestleMania 40; it involves 52-year-old star

WrestleMania 40 is on the horizon and one of the most exciting bouts on the card is the Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. There have always been talks about the split of the SmackDown and RAW Tag Team Titles, and the Triple H-led creative team may have found the perfect way to do it.

The speculation also arose in the wake of Michael Cole's recent revelation about a stipulation regarding the ladder match on the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW. It appears that the CCO seemingly devised an astounding plan and he could execute it at The Show of Shows.

Triple H may split the Undisputed Tag Team Title at WrestleMania 40 with the help of R-Truth in a surprising sequence, leaving the WWE Universe flabbergasted.

R-Truth retrieves only the RAW Tag Team Title

Awesome Truth is one of the strong contenders to win the Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40. R-Truth's current persona has been hilariously entertaining, as he has been portrayed as absent-minded and oblivious to situations and circumstances.

Triple H may have found the perfect way to capitalize on this at WrestleMania 40. During the match, the 52-year-old might climb the ladder and retrieve the RAW Tag Team Title and start celebrating, being oblivious to the fact that the SmackDown Tag Team Championship is still hanging high up in the air.

Another team grabs the SmackDown Tag Team Title

While R-Truth will possibly be celebrating after clinching the RAW Tag Team Title, another tag team could climb a ladder and unhook the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Not only will this leave the fans perplexed, but it will also give rise to a conundrum.

The WWE CCO could capitalize on this by having the referee announce the crowning of two new tag team champions at the Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL. This will pave the way for the Triple H-led management to suitably split the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Expand Tweet

It will protect The Judgment Day at WrestleMania 40

If Triple H comes up with this fascinating idea and crowns two new Tag Team Champions in the Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40, it could also protect The Judgment Day's credibility.

Ladder matches give the company leeway to have a title change without harming the defending champions. Moreover, WWE could also put a poetic end to R-Truth and The Judgement Day's storyline if Awesome Truth manages to win the gold at The Show of Shows.

Hence, Triple H could kill two birds with one stone, as it will not only conclude Truth's redemption story but also allow WWE to split the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Would you like to see the split of the Undisputed Tag Team Title? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion