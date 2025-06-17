Triple H may have leaked Goldberg will squash Gunther to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion

After much anticipation and buzz for almost a year, Goldberg finally returned to WWE and challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship match at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12. Interestingly, Triple H may have leaked that the WCW legend would squash the Ring General and capture the title with a recent hint.

Da Man received a thunderous reaction upon his return on Monday Night RAW. The powerhouses got into a heated argument last year at Bad Blood 2024, after Gunther disrespected Goldberg in front of his family. The former Universal Champion jumped the barricade to confront the Ring General. However, before things turned chaotic, Triple H got things under control. Before leaving, the former Universal Champion warned the Austrian star that he was next on his radar.

Last year, Goldberg also announced that he would compete in his final match in the Stamford-based promotion. Gunther was also the first choice to be Da Man’s final opponent.

Chaos is guaranteed in a clash between the two powerhouses. Gunther is the favorite to win the match and end Goldberg’s iconic career. Although WWE, under Triple H’s creative regime, is known for delivering shocking outcomes, it creates even more unpredictable results.

Triple H may have confirmed that Goldberg would win, squashing Gunther and winning the World Heavyweight Championship. WWE released official merchandise of Da Man immediately after his return to WWE. Interestingly, his merch features subtle leaks which could point to him winning at SNME, as one shirt features the caption “All Gold Goldberg” and another features his roaring picture with the OG-designed Heavyweight Championship behind him.

WWE typically releases this type of merchandise after a superstar wins a title. This could be seen as a massive leak by the Triple H-led team, suggesting that Goldberg may end up winning at SNME 2025, laying the groundwork for him to put his career and belt on the line against Gunther at SummerSlam 2025, marking a perfect box-office conclusion to his career at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

That said, the proposed angle is merely speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

Top WWE analyst makes Gunther vs Goldberg prediction

Before the match was announced on RAW, popular professional wrestling analyst Sam Roberts, speaking on his Notsam Wrestling Podcast, predicted that unlike Da Man’s past returns, where he destroyed opponents like former champion Brock Lesnar and the late great Bray Wyatt, to protect Gunther’s character, WWE should book him to destroy the WCW legend.

“Goldberg beat [Brock] Lesnar. Goldberg beat Bray [Wyatt]. Goldberg he beats people. Now, if you want to stay true to the Gunther character, that would be the thinking going in like [sic] I would love that if we went in going, 'Oh man, they ended Jey’s title reign just to put the title on Gunther so that Goldberg could beat him,' and then Gunther just destroys Goldberg," Roberts said. [16:42 - 17:11]

It will be interesting to see how Goldberg and Gunther's match unfolds at the 2025 Saturday Night’s Main Event.

