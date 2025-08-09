Triple H may have planted the seeds for massive babyface turn after 18 months on WWE SmackDown

Ever since taking over WWE Creative, Triple H has been incorporating several changes to add excitement to the shows. Heel and face turns have become a common trait of his booking. It looks like The Game is set for another massive character change. He may have planted the seeds of Carmelo Hayes' babyface turn on SmackDown this week.

Melo's last babyface run spanned from April 4, 2023, to February 3, 2024. He may return to his heroic roots after eighteen months on next week's SmackDown. The speculation arose following Hayes' backstage segment last night. The 31-year-old was seen going to Nick Aldis to demand a shot at the United States Championship.

Carmelo Hayes, despite being a heel, going against one of the most nefarious superstars on the roster (Solo Sikoa) and his title, raised eyebrows. It may be a subtle hint that he might now stand up against anyone to carve his own path. It is an attitude typically found in babyfaces, where they show resilience and determination to build their legacy.

Besides, Hayes was quite calm and composed last night rather than oozing arrogance. The former NXT star is typically seen provoking others or boasting about his greatness. However, the recent change of demeanor could be a subtle hint that Melo is on the verge of a babyface transition. During his interaction with The Miz, he also emphasized handling things on his own.

Given these developments, it appears WWE has started working on Carmelo Hayes' character change on SmackDown. The 31-year-old will team up with The Miz and challenge for the WWE Tag Team Championship, which was revealed last night. Hayes' association with The A-Lister could eventually break up, leading to his official babyface turn on the main roster.

Triple H may put Carmelo Hayes in the WWE United States Title picture soon

Carmelo Hayes has been looking for a breakout moment since debuting on the main roster. He has only won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal so far, still craving for a championship on SmackDown. Hayes' alliance with The Miz hasn't benefited him much either, as he has only been part of random matches.

There is a high chance that Triple H may put him in the United States Championship soon. It is a title that has been used to elevate talents over the years, giving them a stage to shine. Therefore, WWE putting Melo in the United States Title picture could work as a springboard in his rise to the top.

Moreover, stepping up against Solo Sikoa, one of the biggest heels, will automatically make fans rally behind Carmelo Hayes. It could be the catalyst for his full-fledged babyface turn, which fans have been clamoring to see. This will help Hayes to be in the spotlight regardless of whether he wins the title or not.

The 31-year-old has showcased his in-ring skills and charisma back in NXT, making him a star to be relied on. Hence, there is a chance that WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, might push him in the race for the United States Championship down the line.

