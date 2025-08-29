Triple H may have to put major WWE title on Wyatt Sicks member soon

The Wyatt Sicks are coming for all the gold. Various members of the group have been seen stalking potential opponents backstage; whether possible challengers to the WWE Tag Team Championships held by Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy, or possible opponents they might be targeting for themselves, perhaps with titles on the line.

The latest of these developments saw Nikki Cross eerily appearing in the background of a backstage segment involving WWE Women's United States Champion Giulia, her manager Kiana James, and seemingly her next challenger, Mia Yim.

This not-so-subtle tease implied Cross potentially interfering in Giulia and Yim's business, possibly leading to a multi-person feud for the Women's US Championship. Alternatively, Cross may wait to strike until Giulia dispatches of Yim, in which case, Giulia may end up dropping the title to Cross and then be elevated to the WWE Women's Championship picture, which is also in dire straits.

Triple H clearly doesn't know what to do with Giulia as the United States Champion, and as sad as that may be, it does open the room for her to start mixing it up with some of the top talent on SmackDown and make the case for a possible run as the WWE Women's Champion if she drops the title.

Meanwhile, Nikki Cross could go on a long run as the Women's United States Champion, and with her gimmick and presentation, it wouldn't be as apparent if she is not defending the title very frequently, so long as she is on TV alongside The Wyatt Sicks weekly.

Triple H could wait to figure out plans for some of their rising talent on SmackDown and the direction of the title itself before they begin to rebuild the SmackDown Women's Division and the United States Championship hand-in-hand. Meanwhile, Cross could have a firm grasp on the Women's US Title.

The SmackDown Women's Division is in a sad state and among WWE's biggest mistakes

With Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair busy as the Women's Tag Team Champions, and Bianca Belair still injured, the singles division clearly lacks star power and depth to build any sort of meaningful stories surrounding even the WWE Women's Championship, let alone the United States Championship.

An unimaginative creative direction and roster split have left the SmackDown Women's Division crippled, and it continues to become more apparent with every week. The existence of the Women's US Championship actually hurts the division due to the unmistakable lack of depth, in clear and complete contrast with the RAW Women's division and the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Giulia dropping the US Title is the best-case scenario for the entire division, including the Japanese sensation, who could freshen up the WWE Women's Championship picture upon doing so. And as sad as it may be, the Women's United States Title being a mere prop for Nikki Cross seems to be the best use of the belt right now.

That is most certainly not a knock on the extremely talented Nikki Cross, as the blame lies entirely on the aforementioned and evident unimaginative creative direction and roster split that continues to hurt the SmackDown Women's Division.

