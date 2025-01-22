Triple H may have removed 4-time WWE champion from SmackDown due to Charlotte Flair's return

Since taking over as the Chief Content Officer, Triple H has impressed the WWE Universe. As the Stamford-based promotion heads towards Royal Rumble 2025, fans are foreseeing surprise returns. One name whose return seems imminent is Charlotte Flair.

During last week's episode of SmackDown, WWE aired a promo for The Queen, hinting that she could return at any moment. However, Triple H may have removed four-time WWE champion Nia Jax from SmackDown to prepare for Flair's upcoming return.

No revenge story of Nia Jax against Tiffany Stratton?

Nia Jax was the WWE Women's Champion but lost the title to Tiffany Stratton. The Buff Barbie betrayed her friend and cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to become the new champion.

Many believed Jax would now feud with Stratton to seek vengeance for the betrayal. However, nothing of the sort has happened, and Tiffany has since moved in a completely different direction. Additionally, neither star has engaged in a segment since the Money in the Bank cash-in.

This has led to speculation that Charlotte Flair might be set to feud with Stratton upon her return. This could explain why WWE has avoided continuing the storyline between Nia Jax and Tiffany following the title change.

The Irresistible Force is now seemingly part of WWE RAW

Another surprising development is that Nia Jax has become more involved on Monday Night RAW rather than SmackDown. This subtly confirms that The Irresistible Force could be shifted to the red brand as part of the transfer window.

Triple H seems to want to keep Stratton and Jax separated for now, so he might have placed Nia on RAW.

This allows Triple H to postpone the potential feud. With Charlotte Flair's imminent return, she might challenge Stratton directly for the title upon her comeback.

Triple H has already subtly hinted at the Tiffany Stratton vs Charlotte Flair feud

Charlotte Flair's return promo aired last week on SmackDown. The timing was intriguing, as it was shown just before Tiffany Stratton's entrance.

The Buff Barbie was set to face Naomi in the main event, and the strategic placement of the vignette caught the attention of many fans.

Many believe Flair will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship upon returning under HHH's regime.

