Triple H may have scrapped plans for major name to return for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena due to important reason

John Cena and Cody Rhodes are set to lock horns for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of SummerSlam, with the roles reversed from the WrestleMania 41 main event. Cena will now defend the title against Rhodes. Leading up to 'Mania, the build to the match was generally well-received, with the odd criticisms, of course, there, as with any other story in wrestling.

The discourse since WrestleMania 41 would make one think that the build was poor, and that is indeed what many fans claim. At WrestleMania XL, the hype was unreal; the story was perfect. However, this also meant that Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns had the weight of the world on their shoulders.

But the match was perfect, the finish was magical, and what fans anticipated should have been one of the greatest moments in wrestling history somehow topped insurmountable expectations as Cody Rhodes finished the story. That was far from what happened at WrestleMania 41, and major musician Travis Scott was partly involved in it.

Why did the WrestleMania 41 main event disappoint?

Cena vs. Rhodes was unlikely to ever be some five-star classic anyway, considering The Cenation Leader's age and the fact that he was wrestling as a main event heel for the first time. The main event of WrestleMania isn't exactly the best place to experiment and deviate from essentially the only thing one has done for 20 years.

The crowd flipping to being pro-Cena hurt the match more, but this was always a major chance the company took when Rhodes vs. Cena was set up in the first place. Cody may have won back the crowd the preceding Friday with his impeccable mic skills, but at WrestleMania, it had to be John Cena who got the crowd to boo him, and ironically, he just couldn't do so.

The final nail in the coffin, though, was the absolutely embarrassing ordeal involving one Travis Scott. The musician appeared at a critical juncture in the match, which was not timed very well. For some reason, he decided to take his own sweet time to get to the ring, as "FEIN" rang inside Allegiant Stadium for minutes on end.

The entire interference made the then-reigning Undisputed WWE Champion look incredibly stupid. Finally, with Scott having appeared, almost everyone thought that The Rock would show up to cost Cody, perhaps sneaking in from behind as Scott took his time. That never happened.

The follow-up to the biggest angle of the year at Elimination Chamber was worse than nothing and completely ruined the WrestleMania main event.

Travis Scott is reportedly not picking up as a wrestling personality

New reports now also indicate that Scott, much like his walk down the ramp at WrestleMania, is taking quite a bit of time to understand the philosophies of the wrestling business as a performer. He was reportedly set to work a tag team match alongside John Cena against Cody Rhodes in the summer, but that, if it was indeed a plan, was obviously dropped.

It stands to reason that Triple H is avoiding the risk of making a further mess of things if the company hopes to provide a payoff to the entire Rock-Cena-Scott-Cody by having Scott, or even Rocky, return at all. Even The Final Boss doesn't have much goodwill with the WWE Universe right now, despite the pivot leading up to WrestleMania XL and his work leading up to the show.

Fans would still, of course, love to see him (they are only mad at him because he wasn't at WrestleMania 41 to begin with), and the frustration they have with him would play right into The Final Boss character. However, if Cena is set to turn babyface soon, Rock's return now wouldn't make sense.

Shall fans expect any shenanigans during John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam?

While all of John Cena's major matches have had shenanigans, they haven't been duds like Travis Scott's appearance at WrestleMania, and have been better-worked matches than WrestleMania as well in general. John Cena vs. Randy Orton had the weird R-Truth interference, and the rest, as they say, is history.

John Cena vs. CM Punk was phenomenal, and while the shenanigans were a bit too much and perhaps took away from the quality of the match until then, they were still good fun.

If the plan is for John Cena to turn babyface after losing the title at SummerSlam or in the weeks to follow, the main event of the show should be largely clean, except if WWE is planning a massive double turn at the event. In that case, someone like Rocky or Travis Scott showing up at SummerSlam or soon thereafter cannot be ruled out entirely.

If WWE is planning a clean match, though, then The American Nightmare will have a huge test as he aims to carry John Cena to a match befitting their status and the stage of the main event of SummerSlam. After taking a few weeks off, swallowing his win over Punk at Night of Champions, Cena will return to SmackDown this week to officially kick off the build to his highly anticipated rematch against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

