Triple H may have subtly confirmed 11-time WWE champion is making a blockbuster return at WrestleMania 41

WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, is ready to conclude several storylines with his booking decisions for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas in a few hours. Interestingly, The King of Kings could have subtly confirmed the blockbuster return of Big E on the first night of the Show of Shows on this week’s episode of SmackDown.

The Street Profits defended the WWE Tag Team Championship against the Motor City Machine Guns on this week’s blue-branded show. Although both teams put up a great fight, the match was interrupted by DIY’s Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. The previous holders of the titles attacked the champs as well as the challengers before stealing the belts and running away.

Shortly after, WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis caught them backstage and asked them to hand over the titles. DIY didn’t comply, but eventually gave in when the MCMG and The Street Profits joined the commotion. An angry Aldis said that the three teams would collide next week for the titles in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (TLC) match.

This surprised several members of the WWE Universe since The War Raiders are defending the World Tag Team Championship against The New Day in a regular match at WrestleMania 41. Then why was a TLC match not included at the Show of Shows? Interestingly, the answer could be the potential return of Big E.

The 39-year-old star is a former WWE Champion, a former two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a former eight-time Tag Team Champion. He was kicked out of The New Day on the December 2, 2024 episode of RAW, when Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned heel at the tenth anniversary of the faction.

Notably, E had come to congratulate his teammates and also offered to be their manager so that The New Day gets back on a winning trajectory. Instead, Woods and Kingston told them that he had abandoned them, and thus, wasn’t needed anymore.

Out with a neck injury since March 2022, Big E could see a possible competitive return at WrestleMania 41. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Why would Big E choose to return to WWE at the Show of Shows?

After kicking out Big E, The New Day went on a downhill path in terms of both in-ring and backstage conduct. On the April 7, 2024 episode of WWE RAW, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods tried to target the necks of Erik and Ivar during the World Tag Team Championship match.

It should be noted that both the members of The War Raiders had previously suffered vicious neck injuries, which kept them away from action for months. Deliberately targeting their necks angered the tag champs, who released a video promo and sent a warning to The New Day for endangering their careers.

Thus, in their pursuit of winning gold, Woods and Kingston tried to inflict the same career-threatening injury on another wrestler, which has shelved their friend Big E. This makes things personal for the former WWE Champion as well.

Hence, the former New Day member could now make a comeback and teach his former allies a lesson for endangering another wrestler’s career. It would be interesting to see if E actually shows up at WrestleMania 41.

