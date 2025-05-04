Triple H may have subtly confirmed 36-year-old star will turn heel for the first time ever on WWE RAW and SmackDown

WrestleMania 41 set the tone for WWE RAW and SmackDown, and it has been interesting. The red brand is being dominated by the power couple, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, while the blue brand is witnessing John Cena put the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Randy Orton at Backlash 2025.
Amidst the chaos, the wrestling juggernaut released the poster for SummerSlam 2025, showcasing Tiffany Stratton, John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair.
There is a likelihood that The EST of WWE and The Eradicator might have a singles match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Interestingly, the Triple H-led creative team might have subtly confirmed that Belair will enter the PLE as a heel for the first time ever on the main roster.
Rhea Ripley will most likely be babyface for Crown Jewel 2025
Given SummerSlam's position as one of the top premium live events, either Ripley or Belair will be heel in the event of a singles match.
SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled for August 2 and August 3, 2025. On the other hand, Crown Jewel is scheduled for October 11, 2025 in Perth, Australia. Given that The Eradicator is an Australian native, her return to Perth for a premium live event is bound to garner massive traction.
Triple H will not turn her heel ahead of her return to Australia, especially since she has connected magnificently well with the audience as a babyface. Keeping this in mind, it seems Bianca Belair will turn heel ahead of SummerSlam 2025.
Bianca Belair has never been heel on WWE
The 36-year-old has never had a proper heel run in WWE, even though she has shown some traits. However, aggression and attitude are a part of the "EST" character she portrays in the ring, but she remains a babyface.
While Bianca Belair has done immensely well as a babyface, a change of character could be a positive change for her, and keep her character from turning stale.
Her current character can evolve like other top names in the business
If one looks at the character development of The Rock or Bayley, or even Roman Reigns, turning heel added depth to their persona. While Bianca Belair does not need to change everything about her character, she can embrace the villainous side of her to add longevity to her current position as a main event player.
She is also a skilled orator, and she can tap into sharper promos where she can mock her opponents, and not limit herself to hype and positivity.
Her flashy and confident attitude, paired with a heel turn, will become a symbol of power in the women's roster.