Triple H may have subtly confirmed 36-year-old star will turn heel for the first time ever on WWE RAW and SmackDown

WrestleMania 41 set the tone for WWE RAW and SmackDown, and it has been interesting. The red brand is being dominated by the power couple, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, while the blue brand is witnessing John Cena put the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Randy Orton at Backlash 2025.

Amidst the chaos, the wrestling juggernaut released the poster for SummerSlam 2025, showcasing Tiffany Stratton, John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair.

There is a likelihood that The EST of WWE and The Eradicator might have a singles match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Interestingly, the Triple H-led creative team might have subtly confirmed that Belair will enter the PLE as a heel for the first time ever on the main roster.

Rhea Ripley will most likely be babyface for Crown Jewel 2025

Given SummerSlam's position as one of the top premium live events, either Ripley or Belair will be heel in the event of a singles match.

SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled for August 2 and August 3, 2025. On the other hand, Crown Jewel is scheduled for October 11, 2025 in Perth, Australia. Given that The Eradicator is an Australian native, her return to Perth for a premium live event is bound to garner massive traction.

Triple H will not turn her heel ahead of her return to Australia, especially since she has connected magnificently well with the audience as a babyface. Keeping this in mind, it seems Bianca Belair will turn heel ahead of SummerSlam 2025.

Bianca Belair has never been heel on WWE

The 36-year-old has never had a proper heel run in WWE, even though she has shown some traits. However, aggression and attitude are a part of the "EST" character she portrays in the ring, but she remains a babyface.

While Bianca Belair has done immensely well as a babyface, a change of character could be a positive change for her, and keep her character from turning stale.

Her current character can evolve like other top names in the business

If one looks at the character development of The Rock or Bayley, or even Roman Reigns, turning heel added depth to their persona. While Bianca Belair does not need to change everything about her character, she can embrace the villainous side of her to add longevity to her current position as a main event player.

She is also a skilled orator, and she can tap into sharper promos where she can mock her opponents, and not limit herself to hype and positivity.

Her flashy and confident attitude, paired with a heel turn, will become a symbol of power in the women's roster.

About the author Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury is a pro wrestling journalist at Sporstkeeda, covering the biggest trends in the world of WWE and sports entertainment. She did her bachelor's at Royal Holloway, University of London, and has been an avid fan of various sports since childhood.



Shuvangi has over four years of experience creating content for football, cricket, and pro wrestling. She has worked for prominent news outlets like The Inquisitr and EssentiallySports. Focused on making her work reliable and accurate, Shuvangi sources information for her articles from credible sources like Cagematch and ProfightDB.



Shuvangi’s current favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. She admires The Visionary for his remarkable reign with the World Heavyweight Championship between May 2023 and April 2024. She believes Rollins made the title relevant after its reintroduction by consistently defending it against a diverse set of opponents.



If allowed to rework a WWE storyline, Shuvangi would have featured Roman Reigns on weekly TV in a more prominent role leading up to his main event matches at WrestleMania XL. She believes The Tribal Chief was overshadowed by The Rock in The Bloodline-Cody Rhodes saga.



When not covering pro wrestling, Shuvangi loves to watch Formula One and cricket. She wants to try her hand at writing F1 content in the future. Know More