Triple H may have subtly confirmed 4-time WWE champion will play a big role at WrestleMania despite not having a match

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H may have subtly confirmed that four-time tag team champion Chad Gable will play a huge part at WrestleMania 40 despite not having a match.

Gable nearly succeeded in dethroning the Ring General last year. The Alpha Academy member recently participated in a Gauntlet Match to earn the number one contender spot for the Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows. However, despite a stellar effort, Gable failed to overcome a defiant Sami Zayn. Since then, the former champion has been mentoring Zayn in the latter's quest for the IC Title.

With Gable failing to earn a spot on the WrestleMania match card, fans expected the talented wrestler to feature in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this week on SmackDown. However, the Alpha Academy member was nowhere to be seen, which seems to indicate that the Triple H-led creative might have some other plans for Gable at The Show of Shows.

While Zayn currently finds himself in a challenging situation against the reigning champion, it is worth mentioning that he had already achieved a momentous victory at WrestleMania last year by capturing the tag team belt. Given Chad Gable's involvement in the story, one cannot help but speculate that he will have a huge role to play in the match.

Not competing in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal probably indicates big things for Chad Gable at WrestleMania 40

The battle royale on SmackDown this week featured some prominent competitors. Bronson Reed won the match in commemoration of Andre the Giant, while Chad Gable did not secure his place despite his popularity among fans.

Gable has been featured in a prominent storyline involving Gunther and Sami Zayn in recent weeks. Hence, his absence from the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal may imply huge things for him on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Chad Gable could be in Sami Zayn's corner to cost the former Bloodline associate the match

Sami Zayn has an incredible opportunity to dethrone the Ring General and win the Intercontinental Title, but his ambitions may be destroyed if Gable decides to betray him. Gable may first appear in Zayn's corner before turning on the latter at an opportune moment.

While Gable has been a fan favorite for almost a year, he may adopt a darker character. The four-time tag team champion may blame Sami for shattering his WrestleMania dreams and ultimately costing the latter the IC Title.

The Alpha Academy member challenges Gunther for a match on Night Two if Gunther retains

Gunther was allegedly slated to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40, but those plans changed after a lawsuit against Vince McMahon became public.

While many expected the Stamford-based promotion to choose Chad Gable as Lesnar's replacement, the creative team opted for Sami Zayn. While Zayn might benefit from a win tonight, The Ring General is likely to retain the championship. If Gunther retains, Chad Gable could come out and challenge him for a massive match on Night Two of WrestleMania 40.

