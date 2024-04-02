5 reasons why Chad Gable must be a last-minute addition to the Intercontinental Championship match at WWE WrestleMania

WWE RAW star Chad Gable came up short in a Gauntlet match last month with a lot on the line. Sami Zayn was the last man standing and earned an Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania XL this weekend.

In the following weeks, Gable told Zayn that he could not defeat Gunther and had begun training him ahead of the match. Zayn lost to Bronson Reed last week on the red brand and battled him again tonight. However, Gunther attacked both Gable and Zayn tonight to send an emphatic message ahead of WrestleMania XL.

Listed below are five reasons Chad Gable must be added to the Intercontinental Championship match at WWE WrestleMania XL.

#5. The WWE Universe wants Chad Gable to have a moment at WrestleMania

Many WWE fans were disappointed that Chad Gable came up short in the Gauntlet match last month on WWE RAW. The negativity was felt by Sami Zayn, who was upset by the fan reaction according to Booker T.

Wrestling fans had gotten behind Chad Gable ahead of WrestleMania, and a lot of them were hoping to see the Alpha Academy member have a moment at The Show of Shows. The promotion might consider adding the veteran to the match at the last moment to give fans what they want.

#4. Gunther attacked Chad Gable tonight on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn battled Bronson Reed again tonight on WWE RAW. The veteran lost to Reed last week on the red brand but had a chance for revenge tonight. However, Gunther attacked Chad Gable backstage and dragged him onto the entrance ramp during the match.

Zayn rushed up the entrance ramp, but The Ring General greeted him with a boot to the face. Gunther followed it up by hitting Zayn with the Intercontinental Championship as well. Gable could approach RAW GM Adam Pearce this week and demand to be added to the match since Gunther put his hands on him tonight.

#3. Chad Gable is already coaching Sami Zayn

Alpha Academy's Chad Gable told Sami Zayn that he could not defeat Gunther, but has become his personal coach in recent weeks on RAW. Gable had an epic rivalry with the Intercontinental Champion last year and came close to dethroning him.

Gable seemingly knows what it takes to overcome Gunther's impressive offense but could not defeat Zayn in the Gauntlet match. Instead of serving as Zayn's coach at WrestleMania XL, he could be added to the match ahead of WrestleMania following Gunther's attack on the red brand.

#2. Sami Zayn already had a WrestleMania moment

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens competed in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 last year in Los Angeles. It was the culmination of Zayn's storyline against The Bloodline, and the duo battled The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Owens and Zayn emerged victorious and got an incredible reaction from the WWE Universe. Gable has never come close to being in the main event of WrestleMania, but a monumental victory over Gunther this weekend would be a career-defining moment for the veteran.

#1. Chad Gable and Gunther have a great storyline

Gunther defended the Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable on the September 4, 2023 edition of RAW. The match took place in the main event and Gunther was able to retain the title. Gable gave it everything he had, but it was not enough, and his daughter was seen in tears in the crowd after the match.

The leader of Imperium has shown no remorse for making Gable's daughter cry and even admitted that he likes a little heartbreak in competition. Gable has all the motivation in the world to want to challenge Gunther again for the title, and it would make sense for WWE to change the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania to a Triple Threat in the days ahead.

