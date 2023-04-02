5 reasons why Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated The Usos to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39

The first night of WrestleMania 39 saw Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens beat The Usos to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The recently reunited best friend duo won a brutal war against The Bloodline members in their hunt for gold.

The incredible in-ring action involving the four superstars paid homage to the love, humor, drama, and betrayal that unfolded during their feud leading up to WrestleMania. In the end, KO and Zayn picked their moment to hurt The Bloodline and left the group with a severe wound.

Here, we examine why Zayn and KO dethroned The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 Biggest babyfaces in the company script fairytale victory

s̑̈ @uwublonded



#WrestleMania WHAT AN ENDING! YOU DESERVE THE WORLD SAMI ZAYN & KEVIN OWENS WHAT AN ENDING! YOU DESERVE THE WORLD SAMI ZAYN & KEVIN OWENS❤️#WrestleMania https://t.co/l8gnVpj9Tz

There is no denying that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens walked into WrestleMania 39 as two of the biggest babyfaces in the company. Their recent reunion had WWE fans in tears, and they were excited to see the two real-life best friends join forces in their mutual goal of bringing down the biggest heel faction -- The Bloodline. It was an emotional ride that saw friends turn into enemies and come out of it as brothers.

This was the first time Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn won the tag team championship in WWE, and they did it together at the biggest wrestling showcase. Fans' emotional investment into this storyline paid off brilliantly, with the two relatable heroes wreaking havoc on one of the most dominant heel factions in WWE history.

#4 The Usos are now immortalized in WWE history

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse The Usos have earned their flowers. They are the longest Tag Team champions for a reason. They've come so far.



History makers. The Usos have earned their flowers. They are the longest Tag Team champions for a reason. They've come so far.History makers. https://t.co/Vt559nVNZd

The Usos have played an instrumental role in The Bloodline's skyrocketing popularity among fans. Jey and Jimmy held the SmackDown Tag Team Championships for 622 days, and they now hold the record for the longest tag team championship reign in WWE history. They are on a legendary run and are already one of the best to do it.

After a decorated title reign, The Usos could afford to lose their tag team championships at WrestleMania. This was also the first time they headlined the marquee event and delivered a memorable performance. The Usos might have lost the title, but they have earned their flowers with their work over the past year. WWE can now explore their new roles, especially Jey Uso's relationship with Reigns, without the titles.

#3 Title loss sets up betrayal within The Bloodline

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Jey is the key to it all. If the Bloodline crumbles this weekend, it'll be because of him.



That promo did exactly what it needed to do. Well done.



#SmackDown Sami Zayn continues to chip away at Jey Uso and the abuse he's suffered under Roman Reigns.Jey is the key to it all. If the Bloodline crumbles this weekend, it'll be because of him.That promo did exactly what it needed to do. Well done. Sami Zayn continues to chip away at Jey Uso and the abuse he's suffered under Roman Reigns. Jey is the key to it all. If the Bloodline crumbles this weekend, it'll be because of him. That promo did exactly what it needed to do. Well done. #SmackDown https://t.co/CVliYKSlEd

Speaking of what's next for The Usos, their title loss could lead to an even bigger twist during the WrestleMania Night Two main event. Roman Reigns would not have liked seeing The Bloodline lose their first piece of gold and could blame his cousins. But if The Tribal Chief punishes either, Jey will get his final reason to snap and revolt.

It is interesting to note that there are speculations over Jey Uso potentially betraying Roman Reigns during his match against Cody Rhodes. Sami Zayn did well in exposing the cracks within The Bloodline, but the creative team now needs more reasons to see independent conflict budding within Roman Reigns' stable. This title loss will allow WWE to construct a Bloodline narrative where Jey Uso slowly emerges as the biggest hero while Sami Zayn focuses on a new chapter.

#2 Title rematch at Backlash and change in the tag team division

gơɖƖყ⁷☝🏾〽️ @godIymode



Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens absolutely deserved it & The Usos went out on a BEAUTIFUL match. This wasn't just the best story in wrestling in the past few years, this was one of the best stories in wrestling of all time PERIOD.Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens absolutely deserved it & The Usos went out on a BEAUTIFUL match. #WrestleMania This wasn't just the best story in wrestling in the past few years, this was one of the best stories in wrestling of all time PERIOD. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens absolutely deserved it & The Usos went out on a BEAUTIFUL match. #WrestleMania https://t.co/MkHgvWZ9Qq

Although Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens share their individual history with The Bloodline, they both suffered the group's wrath in its most ugly phases. Thus, it was poetic to see them join forces and finally get their revenge against The Usos at WrestleMania 39. Given the tale of their extended rivalry, we will likely see the two tag teams lock horns in a championship rematch at Backlash next month.

While The Usos were great as tag team champions, there was also no team left that legitimately threatened them until KO and Zayn came along. The title change will help shake things up in the tag team division, creating room for new rivalries and storylines after WrestleMania.

#1 Sami Zayn finally gets his moment at WrestleMania

Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, and Jimmy Uso have all played a special role in the greatest WrestleMania storyline, giving us several wholesome moments in the process. But Sami Zayn took a simple tale of trust and betrayal and turned it into must-watch television. He was beyond brilliant with his storytelling skills, on the mic, and inside the ring, keeping fans hooked for eight months, week after week.

If anyone deserved a spot at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year, it's him. The WWE Universe was united in its support for Sami Zayn for picking up the biggest win of his career in front of fans alongside his best friend.

The emotions flooded through everyone in the building and everyone watching at home when Sami Zayn pinned Jey Uso to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania. It was the right way to reward one of the greatest performances in pro wrestling history.

