Triple H may have subtly confirmed blockbuster WWE arrival of former AEW star

WWE has been on the top of the industry with their engrossing storylines ahead of WrestleMania 41. In addition to that, massive surprises every few weeks have made headlines repeatedly. While some surprises may have already shocked the world, Triple H might have confirmed another big surprise ahead of WrestleMania.

Ad

Speculations of former AEW star Rey Fenix being on his way to the Stamford-based company had been making the rounds on the internet for quite some time now. Further, the blue brand show also featured a vignette this week, teasing the signing of the former AEW star.

WWE featured a strange vignette on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

This week's SmackDown featured a strange vignette, which has caught the attention of the WWE Universe. While most of the vignettes have a special message that often makes things interesting, just a shadow of a superstar was featured on the blue brand this week.

A very brief vignette featuring a shadow of a star was aired tonight. With Rey Fenix seemingly the star being rumored to be behind the shadow, Triple H has subtly confirmed the signing of a major star to the Stamford-based company.

Ad

The Lucha Bros reunion has been reported

While speculations of the former AEW star's appearance has already been making the rounds online, another interesting report has caught a lot of attention. As per WrestleVotes' recent report, WWE has plans to reunite Penta and Rey Fenix for the first time in the company.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With a potential reunion in the works, it is clear that an appearance from Rey Fenix is quite imminent, and could end up being the talk of the town soon enough.

WWE has been increasing the depth of their rosters

While WWE already has some of the biggest stars in the industry, the company has seemingly been planning to increase the depth of the rosters to feature different storylines regularly.

Ad

With that said, Rey Fenix making his way to the Stamford-based company seems quite possible and is something the WWE Universe is looking forward to eagerly.

Time will now tell what the company has in store for the star next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback