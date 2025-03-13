WWE's plans for Penta set to change drastically on RAW after current direction (Exclusive)

Penta is seemingly having a good singles run following his WWE debut on the second edition of RAW on Netflix on January 13. A new report has emerged, detailing a big change in plans for him following his current feud with Ludwig Kaiser.

Ad

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, JoeyVotes and TC gave an update on Penta's brother Rey Fenix, who has been rumored to sign with WWE for quite a while now. Backstage issues in AEW reportedly led to his contract expiry being delayed, which is why the two didn't appear together as The Lucha Bros. However, the former International Champion has now been released from the Jacksonville-based company.

Ad

Trending

JoeyVotes revealed that Rey Fenix's WWE debut is impending and that if he hadn't signed a contract already, the deal was likely in place and had been verbally agreed upon. The Triple H-led creative team still intends to pair them as The Lucha Bros once Fenix debuts, marking the end of Cero Miedo's singles run.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Penta is all set for the biggest match of his WWE career so far next week

The feud between Penta and Ludwig Kaiser has been going on for a few weeks now, and it feels like it's just WWE's attempt at giving the Mexican star something to do until Rey Fenix arrives.

While the story between him and Kaiser isn't a huge one, it's set to lead to the biggest match of Cero Miedo's WWE career so far. On the March 10 edition of RAW, the bitter rivals cut individual promos, during which the lucha star declared that their upcoming bout on the March 17 edition of the flagship show would be a No Holds Barred Match.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Penta participated in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, he has yet to be involved in such a vicious stipulation match. It's going to be another challenge for him, but it doesn't seem like it's going to have a major impact on his singles run, as all signs seem to point to the former AEW star being a key part of the tag team division with Fenix.

If you use this exclusive, please provide credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback