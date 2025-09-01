Triple H may have subtly confirmed current AEW star is returning to WWE with Clash in Paris hint

WWE, under Triple H's creative direction, has signed multiple stars from AEW, including both new and well-known names like Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Ricky Saints, and more.At the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event, World Wrestling Entertainment might have subtly confirmed that top AEW star, Chris Jericho, is returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut.WWE dropped a significant hintDuring a promo video featuring Seth Rollins before his title defense in a Fatal Four-Way match against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso, The Visionary was referred to as &quot;Le Champion.&quot; However, it might have been because a French word was used to refer to the reigning champion at the French PLE.But it might also be a subtle hint towards the return of WWE icon Chris Jericho from AEW, as &quot;Le Champion&quot; was his popular moniker in the Stamford-based promotion. Triple H is known for dropping such Easter eggs before big returns. He did the same before the return of CM Punk and Cody Rhodes.The legend's return rumorsJericho has been part of All Elite Wrestling since 2019 and has been one of the key figures who worked the hardest to build the company into the major name it is today in 2025.His last outing in All Elite Wrestling was at the Dynasty pay-per-view in April, where he lost his ROH World Championship to Bandido, and he has been absent from television since then. Now, Jericho is heavily rumored to make a return to the Stamford-based promotion as his deal with AEW is reportedly set to expire at the end of this year.The Vision might welcome another former champion to the factionClash in Paris 2025 went off-air with a shocker as a hooded person low-blowed CM Punk, helping Rollins to retain his World Heavyweight Championship.The hooded figure turned out to be none other than Seth's wife and the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch. However, the group might welcome another former WWE Champion before the year ends, in the face of Chris Jericho.Y2J's nickname, used in Rollins' promotional video package, provides strong reasoning for the hypothetical prediction above. That said, the angle suggested is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed. It will be interesting to see whether Y2J returns to WWE anytime soon.