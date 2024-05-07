Triple H may have subtly confirmed current WWE champion will turn heel for the first time since joining the company

Triple H has ushered in a new era in WWE, and he has been making a lot of changes. From changing the set of both RAW and SmackDown to introducing new Tag team titles, he has given the company a new outlook. This is reflected in its superstars as well.

Several WWE superstars have changed their attitude since the dawn of the new era. The likes of both Chad Gable and Liv Morgan seem to be delving into their darker side, becoming full-fledged heels. And now, Triple H seems to have hinted at a WWE champion possibly following the same route.

Following a devastating defeat to Ilja Dragunov on RAW, WWE Speed Champion, Ricochet lamented on X. He tweeted out his displeasure about the loss, annoyed after weeks of building momentum. This led him to the conclusion, that "something's got to change".

Expand Tweet

This something could be him and him alone. And, there are a few reasons why Triple H could be itching to turn him into WWE's next big heel.

Triple H needs to give Ricochet a fresh new look

Since joining WWE in 2018, Ricochet has played the babyface character to a tee. However, after six years as a face, it has got him nowhere. Sure, he has won plenty of titles and is currently the inaugural holder of the WWE Speed Championship. But, he can be so much more.

Expand Tweet

With that in mind, Triple H needs to consider giving Ricochet a fresh new look. He has all the skill and talent to be one of WWE's top stars, perhaps even the face of the company. His high-flying ability continues to mesmerize the WWE Universe even to this day. But, in many ways, his trajectory has come to a halt, and turning his heel may just be what he needs to get back on the path to the top.

Ricochet has gone as far as he can as a babyface

No matter how you look at it, Ricochet is the ideal babyface. He is the guy with a top-notch work ethic, who leaves it all out in the ring every time he steps into it. But, that can only get you so far, and when it comes to The Future of Flight, his future as a face looks bleak.

A superstar of his talents should be in a major title picture. But, that seems impossible as he is now. Triple H has a roster filled with incredible faces. Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, CM Punk, LA Knight, and Seth Rollins are but a few. When competing with that, progressing to the top is nigh impossible. So perhaps a heel turn could help him rise above the competition.

Ricochet can use his high-flying abilities to its full potential

One of the things that makes Ricochet a fan favorite is his acrobatic ability. He is not called The Future of Flight without reason. If he should turn heel, this would present him with new ways to mesmerize and entice the WWE Universe. Moves like the Shooting Star Press, Corkscrew 450° splash, Moonsaults and more make him who he is. Add to that the obnoxiousness that comes with being a heel, and his highlight reel will become longer.

Triple H would do well to take that into consideration, should he consider pulling the trigger on turning Ricochet heel. But, at the end of the day, this is all just mere speculation. There is no telling what WWE has in store for him. The WWE Universe will just have to wait and see.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback