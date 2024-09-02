Triple H may have subtly confirmed former WWE champion will not win the IC Title tournament on RAW following recent event

A tournament to determine Bron Breakker's next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship began last week on WWE RAW. With two more qualifying matches scheduled for the upcoming episode, Jey Uso and Pete Dunne have already secured their spots in the Fatal Four-way number one contender's match.

However, recent events at the NXT Premium Live Event, No Mercy, suggest that Triple H might not have Pete Dunne winning the IC Title tournament. In the main event of No Mercy, Ethan Page defeated Joe Hendry to retain his NXT Championship, with Trick Williams serving as the special guest referee. After the match, Pete Dunne unexpectedly attacked Trick Williams, reigniting their feud on NXT.

Given the continuation of Dunne's rivalry with Trick Williams, it seems likely that WWE has other plans for The Bruiserweight on NXT. As a result, it may be safe to assume that Pete Dunne is not expected to win the IC Title tournament and challenge Bron Breakker.

Who else still remains in the IC Title tournament on WWE RAW?

Two triple-threat qualifying matches are set for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, with the winners earning spots in a Fatal Four-way match alongside Jey Uso and Pete Dunne. The victor of this match will become the number one contender for Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship.

In one of the triple-threat matches, Sheamus will take on Ludwig Kaiser and 'Big' Bronson Reed, who has been on an impressive run in recent weeks. The other qualifying match will see Ilja Dragunov face off against Dragon Lee and Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio.

Reports suggest that the winner of this tournament will challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship at the Bad Blood Premium Live Event. With the stakes high, it will be intriguing to see who rises to the occasion and takes on the former NXT Champion.

