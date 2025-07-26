Triple H may have subtly confirmed a huge WWE title change at SummerSlam 2025 Night One

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown is finally in the history books and did a great job at building matches for SummerSlam 2025. That said, Triple H may have subtly confirmed a huge upcoming title change.The buildup leading to the first-ever two-night SummerSlam has been incredible, and the company has already announced the matches that will happen on both nights of the event. One match in particular will feature Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair battling for the Women's Tag Team Championship against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez on Night One.The unlikely duo has a high chance of becoming the new champions, and Triple H has dropped a few hints about the same.Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair decided they would become friends if they win at WWE SummerSlam 2025On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Alexa Bliss battled Roxanne Perez in a singles match, where she suffered a loss due to her bleeding nose and her opponent's heel tactics.Charlotte Flair may have been disappointed by her onscreen partner's loss, but instead of making it an issue, she consoled her and offered help. After the match, the two decided they would call each other friends if they became the champions at the upcoming premium live event. This means that the storyline will likely feature the two finally becoming friends, which will only happen if they emerge victorious at WWE SummerSlam 2025.Reports of the singles feud being postponedThe equation between Charlotte and Alexa could have gone either way, as a large portion of the fans started to believe that they would turn against each other after failing to win the Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution 2025. However, that didn't happen.On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that their singles match was the original plan, but Triple H may have figured that the tag team was doing great, so there wasn't a need to rush into a singles feud between the two.A singles feud after Flair and Bliss lose the titles will create many more layers of storytelling, so their victory could be in the plans for SummerSlam 2025.In Triple H's words, it's &quot;best for business&quot;While the WWE women's division has continued to prosper under Triple H, that might not be said about the women's tag team division. The title has stayed with The Judgment Day for a long time, and it may be time for a refreshing title change.Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair winning the title will change the landscape of the women's tag team division and also help develop the feud between Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez. It will also be a great opportunity for heel tag teams like The Secret Hervice (Alba Fyre and Piper Niven) to step up and challenge for gold.In all, the title changing hands at WWE SummerSlam 2025 could prove to be a win-win situation from all aspects.