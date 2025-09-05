Triple H may have subtly confirmed iconic WWE tag team is breaking up after 9 years

  • home icon
By Ishan Dubey
Published Sep 05, 2025 08:22 GMT
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul &quot;Triple H&quot; Levesque (Image via WWE.com)
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque (Image via WWE.com)

WWE has been featuring some really great tag team wrestling in its product recently. The SmackDown tag team division has been one of the biggest attractions of the company lately. However, Triple H might be planning to break up a major tag team from the SmackDown roster after nine long years. The team is none other than the Street Profits.

Tensions between Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have seemed to increase over the past few weeks. Senior journalist Dave Meltzer also recently stated on the Wrestling Observer Radio that the company is planning to split The Street Profits. He said that both stars are set to go their own way.

In a recent segment on SmackDown, Bo Dallas confronted both men and told Dawkins that he'll find out if Montez is really his brother. After losing to the Wyatts at Clash in Paris, Dawkins shared a cryptic tweet where he contemplated Dallas' advice, seemingly confirming the split.

The Street Profits have been one of the mainstays of WWE's tag team division over the past few years. It will be interesting to see if they actually get split up.

Dave Meltzer reported that WWE is planning to split up the Street Profits

Triple H's creative has been teasing the split-up of the Street Profits for a while now. This has led to some major speculations over the past few weeks.

Dave Meltzer recently shared his thoughts on how the company has been handling the Profits. He criticized how they have been booked recently.

"Now they're [Street Profits] gonna split up, which—they're both really talented guys. I think [Angelo] Dawkins, it's gonna be really tough for him on his own, even though he's really good, he's big, he's agile, and all that. [Montez] Ford does excellent things in the ring. They could do something with him. I have known people who thought he was a future World Champion four years ago. And nobody's been saying that lately because they've just—I wouldn't even say they've run in place. They've run backwards. And I wouldn't even say it's their fault. It's the fault of creative for taking what they had that was charismatic and just removing the charisma from them, really," Meltzer said. [H/T: WrestlePurists]
Fans are excited to see what's next for the Street Profits.

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

