Triple H may have subtly confirmed major WWE faction will disband for good & another one will reunite on RAW

WWE is currently going through a transition, with the Triple H-led creative team making numerous changes, developing new stars, changing gimmicks, forming new teams, and more. Interestingly, The Game may have subtly confirmed that a major stable will be disbanded and another might be revived.The Stamford-based promotion has been dropping three different vignettes on its official social media account. Since then, there's been a buzz on the internet speculating the identity of the mystery star, but fans have figured out that all three vignettes feature different superstars, which suggests that a faction might be debuting or making a return.The company could bring back NXT's OG factionReports by PWInsider suggested that Santos Escobar signed a new contract with the Stamford-based promotion and is scheduled to appear on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.There is a chance the sports entertainment juggernaut might bring Escobar back alongside Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, reviving their OG Legado Del Fantasma stable and launching a new WWE journey.The babyface stable might be disbandedJoaquin, Cruz, and Santos were members of the LWO faction along with Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and Zelina Vega.The Master of 619 has been out of action due to injury. Vega has now allied with her husband, Aleister Black, on SmackDown, and Lee has formed a tag team with AJ Styles on Monday Night RAW. This suggests that World Wrestling Entertainment may have disbanded the faction.The OG WWE stable could target champions on the red brandIf Legado Del Fantasma reunites on the company's flagship show, they could start by targeting former faction members Dragon Lee and AJ Styles' WWE World Tag Team Titles, which they won last week on the red brand.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet. It will be interesting to see who is behind the mystery vignettes.