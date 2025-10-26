WWE reportedly bringing back former champion on RAW

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Oct 26, 2025 05:53 GMT
RAW will be special next week (Image Credits: wwe.com)
RAW promises to be a must-see show next week (Image Credits: wwe.com)

A former NXT Cruiserweight Champion appears to be on his way back to WWE TV if recent reports are any indication. Santos Escobar's return status has now been revealed.

The son of The Ghost briefly entered free agency after the two sides were unable to come to terms on a new contract due to creative dissatisfaction. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, the 41-year-old Mexican star was said to be headed to AEW before things took an unexpected turn 48 hours later.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider learned that Santos Escobar re-signed with the Stamford-based promotion after the management made him a relatively larger offer.

The Legado Del Fantasma leader last wrestled on a weekly programming against Rey Fenix in a losing effort during the May 2, 2025, edition of SmackDown. He became more of a manager to Angel and Berto and was barely used on television at the time of his departure.

Now that he has rejoined the company, fans eagerly await his return. It seems like the wait is finally over.

PWInsider reported that Santos Escobar is expected to be present at next Monday Night RAW in Anaheim, California. Whether he will appear on the show in any capacity remains to be seen.

His sudden move to the red brand suggests that he will be going solo (no pun intended), and his association with Angel and Berto may have ended abruptly.

Santos Escobar hasn't wrestled a singles match on RAW, barring a one-off dark match against the then-United States Champion LA Knight on October 28, 2024.

It will be interesting to see how Triple H will book him going forward.

What else has been announced for WWE RAW?

The upcoming episode of RAW will be special, as it will be the final stop before Saturday Night's Main Event.

CM Punk and Jey Uso will come face-to-face just days before their highly anticipated match for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

On the women's side of things, Nikki Bella will return to in-ring action against Roxanne Perez.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will put their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the line against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Will Santos Escobar make his presence felt? Fans must tune in on RAW to find out.

