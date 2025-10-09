Santos Escobar re-signs with WWE: More details emerge on shocking new deal

Santos Escobar was a free agent for just one day after signing a new deal with WWE. More details have emerged about Escobar's new contract, which was surprising since he was barely used by the company in 2025. Escobar's initial contract expired on October 7, and his profile on WWE.com was moved to the Alumni Section. However, the two sides came to an agreement the following day, according to PW Insider. The report indicated that the company was open to the 41-year-old's concerns about creative. On the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez reported that Escobar's latest contract will give him more money and perks. Alvarez also responded to people assuming that the former LWO member will be sitting in catering, saying that with the money he's going to earn, it would be hard for WWE to keep Escobar on the sidelines. &quot;Maybe he will… but historically I can’t think of one person… making that kind of money that's sitting around in catering, so I think you’re going to see a lot more of Santos Escobar,&quot; Alvarez said. [H/T Cageside Seats] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBryan Alvarez also speculated that one of the reasons why WWE decided to bring back Santos Escobar was to stop the perception of another star leaving the company. Andrade left WWE last month and returned to AEW on the October 1 episode of Dynamite. When did Santos Escobar last wrestle for WWE?After being a regular on WWE television in 2023 and 2024, which included a heated rivalry with Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar was barely featured this year. His last televised match was at AAA x WWE Worlds Collide 2025: Los Angeles, when Legado del Fantasma defeated El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano and Psycho Clown.Escobar would wrestle two more times during the WWE SuperShow Mexico live events in July, with Legado del Fantasma losing to Pagano, Pyscho Clown and Mr. Iguana. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion started dropping hints about his unhappiness with WWE on social media before his contract expired. But now that he's officially back, he's teasing something big moving forward.