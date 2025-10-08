4 Replacements for Santos Escobar on WWE SmackDown

Santos Escobar has officially left WWE. His contract with the Stamford-based promotion expired at midnight on October 7, and he was moved to the Alumni section of the website, thus confirming his departure.

The former leader of Legado Del Fantasma had signed with the promotion in 2019 and was initially on the developmental brand, NXT, before moving to the main roster in 2022.

Escobar's departure, however, isn't surprising because his faction hardly got any focus on the blue brand, and amidst the plethora of tag team units present on SmackDown, there was less scope for him or his group to thrive. It's rumored that the 41-year-old superstar might move to Tony Khan's AEW, now that he is a free agent.

In this listicle, we will discuss four superstars who can replace Santos Escobar on SmackDown.

#4 Oba Femi

The former NXT Champion could be the perfect replacement for Santos Escobar on SmackDown. After dropping his NXT title to Ricky Saints a few days back at No Mercy, many within the company now expect the Nigerian giant to make his main roster debut either on RAW or SmackDown.

Oba Femi has been a center of attraction since his debut in NXT in 2022. He has the record of being the longest reigning NXT North American Champion (273 days). His arrival on SmackDown will be perfect for the roster at the moment.

Since the red brand is already loaded with a number of top stars, Oba Femi could be moved to SmackDown and booked to feud against superstars like Drew McIntyre or Randy Orton.

#3 Joe Hendry

The former TNA World Champion can also be an apt replacement for Santos Escobar on SmackDown. Joe Hendry's TNA contract is expected to expire sometime in December this year. There are big expectations that the 37-year-old superstar might be headed to WWE after his contract expiry with TNA.

Joe Hendry's arrival on SmackDown also ticks several boxes. He has a significant fan following in WWE. He has already made his debut at the Royal Rumble 2025 and WrestleMania 41. The fans love him, which is quite evident from the thunderous applause he gets when he comes out. Therefore, the TNA superstar might not be brought to NXT, and instead could be made to make his debut on the main roster at SmackDown.

#2 Penta

WWE can also get Penta to move from RAW to SmackDown to fill in for Santos Escobar. The Mexican superstar is one of the big highlights of the red brand, and he can perfectly step in as a replacement for Escobar.

Since Rey Fenix is also on SmackDown, the company can get the brother duo to reunite in WWE, which has been on the cards for quite some time. Penta is currently locked in a feud with The Judgment Day faction and Rusev on RAW. After completing his storylines with these superstars, the Mexican sensation could be moved to the SmackDown roster.

#1 WWE Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio

The Master of the 619 could also replace Santos Escobar on SmackDown. Mysterio hasn't competed in WWE since sustaining a leg injury during the go-home edition of SmackDown before WrestleMania 41.

However, he could soon be on his way to a WWE return. According to a report from Mike Johnson on PWInsider Elite, the former WWE Champion is expected to be at the Performance Center this week and could soon be cleared for an in-ring return. He can arrive on SmackDown after Crown Jewel.

He was scheduled to face El Grande Americano at Mania, but due to injury, he couldn't compete. Rey Fenix replaced him for the match, but unfortunately lost the contest to El Grande Americano. It remains to be seen when the Hall of Famer will be back.

