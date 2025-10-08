Santos Escobar teases massive character change ahead of rumored WWE return

It has been a fascinating week for former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. Just days after his exit from the Stamford-based promotion, the Mexican star has teased a massive character change amid rumors of his return.Escobar reportedly walked away from the global juggernaut despite being offered a new deal. WWE confirmed his departure following Monday Night RAW. However, in a shocking turn of events, the former member of the LWO reportedly re-signed with World Wrestling Entertainment.Moments before the rumor broke out, Santos Escobar dropped a massive tease hinting at a change in his in-ring character. He posted a picture on X/Twitter teasing a massive character change. The 41-year-old was wearing a red-colored mask and posing in front of the camera for what appeared to be a photoshoot.You can check out the X/Twitter post below: Santos Escobar wrestled under a mask as El Hijo del Fantasma in Mexico for nearly two decades before he was unmasked following a loss in 2018. He also wore a mask during his initial days in NXT before adopting his current in-ring name.Santos Escobar's booking on WWE SmackDown has been questionableEscobar and his group Legado Del Fantasma, comprising Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, played an integral part in NXT. Unfortunately, the faction failed to carry their momentum onto the main roster.The former El Hijo del Fantasma and his allies joined Rey Mysterio to reform Latino World Order. However, Escobar soon turned heel and attacked The Master of the 619. He followed it up by reviving Legado Del Fantasma with Berto and Angel as the new members.Fog Jones @thefogjonesLINKSantos Escobar’s heel turn has been done quite well if you ask me, and it seems to be taking well with the fans. #SmackdownUnfortunately, the faction hasn't been featured regularly on WWE programming. While Los Garza managed to win the AAA World Tag Team Championship earlier this year, they did not have similar success on the blue brand, just like their leader.It is evident from the fact that Escobar's last singles win was more than a year ago. He defeated Andrade in a United States Number 1 Contendership match on the August 9 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, only to lose the title match to LA Knight two weeks later.With Santos Escobar seemingly coming back to the company with a new character, it will be intriguing to see how things pan out for the Mexican star.