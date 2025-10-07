Triple H may have subtly confirmed major WWE tag team will implode at Crown Jewel

Triple H is leaving no stone unturned to make Crown Jewel 2025 a spectacular show. There are plenty of matches that have become a talking point among fans, including the tag team match between Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors. However, a major development from this week's RAW might have spoiled a potential shocker from the show.During a backstage segment, Asuka was seen fuming due to Kairi Sane's reluctance to fight IYO SKY. The situation escalated so much so that The Empress of Tomorrow ended up slapping Sane out of her frustration. This left The Pirate Princess reeling in shock as it was utterly disrespectful. With this, Triple H may have subtly confirmed that The Kabuki Warriors could implode at Crown Jewel.Since the very start of this storyline, Kairi Sane was never in favor of turning on IYO SKY. She was reluctant to follow Asuka's orders, indicating that she was stuck between loyalty and friendship. Besides, Sane's change in expressions was openly visible every time Asuka growled her name backstage, implying that she was frustrated with the recent attitude of her mentor.The Pirate Princess appears to be bottling up her frustrations every week and may be on the verge of snapping. Sane, who is currently a ticking time bomb, could eventually explode at Crown Jewel. Unable to hold her frustrations any longer, she could revolt against The Empress of Tomorrow, marking the end of her alliance with her stablemate.Moreover, IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley are two of the biggest stars in WWE right now. They cannot afford a loss at Crown Jewel, especially when it is taking place in Ripley's home country. Therefore, The Kabuki Warriors are likely to lose their tag team match this Saturday. As a result, Asuka's potential anger following the loss might become the catalyst for her breakup with Kairi Sane.The Pirate Princess is following her stablemate's order only out of respect. However, Triple H's teases where Sane is unhappy and spotted weeping alone are subtle yet powerful hints that she is looking for an opportunity to take a stand for herself. If The Kabuki Warriors suffer a loss and Asuka ends up blaming Kairi, it could be the breaking point for the latter, where she might leave her friend alone.Triple H may never put the Women's Tag Team Title on Asuka and Kairi SaneEver since Triple H reunited The Kabuki Warriors on RAW, there have been a lot of expectations. Fans have been wondering if Asuka and Kairi Sane could eventually win the Women's Tag Team Championship. While it could be an interesting possibility, Triple H may not have any such plans currently.What needs to be noted is that The Kabuki Warriors are already multi-time Women's Tag Team Champions. Therefore, they do not need the titles to stay relevant on Monday Night RAW. Asuka and Sane are currently at a point where they do not need championships to be relevant.Therefore, making them Women's Tag Team Champions may look redundant. Instead, the creative team could use the duo to elevate some other tag team in the company. Moreover, considering the recent progressions of the ongoing storyline for The Kabuki Warriors, it seems like Triple H has no long-term plans to keep Kairi Sane and Asuka together.As a result, they might never go after the tag team titles in their potential brief run in WWE. It will be interesting to see how things shape up after Crown Jewel.