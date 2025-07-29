Triple H may have subtly confirmed the outcome of Roman Reigns’ SummerSlam match on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns will team up with Jey Uso to battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a blockbuster tag team match at SummerSlam. This will be a clash of supremacy as two of WWE's top stars will take on the future of this industry. However, Triple H, the head of creative, may have subtly given away the outcome of this marquee match on the go-home edition of RAW.Reigns and Uso suffered a merciless attack at the hands of the heel faction this week on RAW. This seemingly indicates that the babyface duo will emerge victorious at SummerSlam. The final show before a spectacle serves as the last opportunity to hype storylines and matches for the upcoming event. Over the years, a recurring pattern has been seen in WWE's booking.A superstar or a team that stands tall or gets the upper hand on the go-home show often loses at the PLE. This is done to give heels a moment of dominance and show them as a legit threat, only for the babyfaces to overcome the odds at the big show. WWE usually does that to build sympathy for the babyfaces, as a brutal assault on them makes the fans root for their comeback.The attack on Roman Reigns and Jey Uso makes them the underdogs, making fans emotionally invest in their potential victory at SummerSlam. If the heels dominate the go-home show, it plants seeds of doubt about whether the babyfaces can win, making the PLE match feel less predictable. WWE has been using such tactics as a storytelling device for a long time.If Triple H is following the company's typical booking pattern, the fact that Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed stood tall on RAW suggests that Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are likely to win at SummerSlam. However, this is only a supposition based on WWE's typical booking pattern over the years. It remains to be seen how things shape up at the impending spectacle.Triple H may give Roman Reigns a break after SummerSlamRoman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in WWE, having had a legendary career. However, his appearances have become extremely rare in recent times due to his part-time schedule. Well, that could continue, as there is a strong possibility that Triple H may give Reigns a break after SummerSlam 2025.The OTC will reportedly work on a Hollywood project right after the spectacle. He will play the character Akuma in a live-action Street Fighter film. The shooting of the movie was said to begin in August in Australia. This filming schedule suggests that Roman Reigns may need to step away from WWE immediately after the event.The company might give him a break, allowing him to fulfill his Hollywood obligations. Therefore, Triple H might showcase an interesting angle at SummerSlam. Even if Roman Reigns and Jey Uso manage to win the tag team match, they could suffer a brutal assault at the hands of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed after the bout.This will help create a storyline angle to write the OTC off television after The Biggest Party of the Summer. Meanwhile, it will help Breakker and Reed establish themselves as a dominant threat despite a potential loss at SummerSlam.