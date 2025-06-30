Triple H may have subtly confirmed Rhea Ripley's next storyline ahead of WWE RAW; some fans may not be happy!

Former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley had an incredible outing at Night of Champions 2025 as she beat Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight in arguably the best match of the evening. The Stamford-based promotion recently announced that Mami will kick off the aftermath episode of Monday Night RAW. Interestingly, WWE CCO Triple H may have confirmed the direction for The Eradicator on the flagship show, which might get heat from the fans.

Usually, the superstars who open Monday nights end up calling out for a championship shot, and with Ripley’s rivalry with IYO SKY still unresolved, they could face off at the Evolution 2 Premium Live Event. Some recent reports also suggest that WWE has been internally planning to book the bout at the all-women’s PLE.

With Ripley announced to kick off Monday Night RAW, Triple H may have confirmed the rumour of her potentially getting a title shot at Evolution 2. However, WWE might get massive heat from fans for this booking choice. This is something that has been seen lately whenever Ripley was looking like a possible contender for gold, the decision received a backlash from the WWE Universe. Many felt it was repetitive for Mami to dominate the championship scene, especially over the past couple of years.

That said, the proposed angle above is hypothetical. Nothing has been officially confirmed, and it is merely speculation based on the current storyline's progress; the actual picture will unfold in the upcoming weeks on Monday Night RAW.

Rhea Ripley addresses the real story behind the viral WWE stinkface spot

Former Judgment Day star Rhea Ripley often breaks the internet with her spots or pictures. Last year, The Eradicator went viral on social media after she connected a Stinkface on Nia Jax during a live event.

Recently, in an interview with INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the former Women's World Champion revealed that it wasn’t her idea. Nia Jax had asked her to perform a stink face, and she improvised it by adding Rikishi’s signature pulling the gear-up theatrics right before the spot. The 28-year-old star agreed that she knew it would get attention, but had no idea it would go viral.

"I knew it was gonna be big, but that sh*t exploded. It wasn’t even my idea. It was Nia’s idea. She's like, 'Yeah. And then you stink face me.' I'm like, 'Ok, if you want.' But then, before all of that, I was like, I think I should do like the Rikishi pull them up, just do the little dance beforehand. I was like, 'I'm not gonna get it spot on, so I'm just gonna do my own thing.' But I'll do the whole gimmick, and yeah, it still pops up on my Twitter [X], it's wild. I got so much publicity off that," Ripley said. [H/T - chrisvanvliet.com]

It will be interesting to see whether former Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley gets a title rematch against IYO SKY after losing to her twice earlier this year, or if the Stamford-based promotion has something else for her in store heading closer to Evolution 2 and SummerSlam 2025.

