Triple H may have subtly confirmed The Rock is never coming back to WWE

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is officially in the books as one of the greatest PLEs in recent memory; some are even calling it better than WrestleMania 41. Both nights ended on a shocking note. However, the Game may have also subtly confirmed that The Rock may never return to Stamford-based promotion.The Final Boss hasn't been seen on WWE television since the 2025 Elimination Chamber, where he asked Cody Rhodes to become his champion and sell his soul to him. However, Rhodes deined, and John Cena turned heel instead, trading his soul to the Final Boss.Since then, there has been no follow-up on his involvement in Cena and Rhodes' saga despite him playing a vital role in the Last Real Champion's heel turn. Triple H may have confirmed that The Rock is not coming back, as John Cena officially turned babyface; moreover, his story with Cody Rhodes has also concluded at SummerSlam, with the American Nightmare winning the Undisputed championship, beating the 17-time titleholder clean.Therefore, the Final Boss part has also ended as Cena will now kick off a babyface run before retiring, and would go against Brock Lesnar, eliminating the Rock from any equation. With multiple hints at SummerSlam, The Game may have confirmed the Brahma Bull's part in the company is done; he might return anytime soon.Moreover, Cody Rhodes has also stayed babyface, which could be seen as another hint that the Final Boss would not return to continue any storyline with him, as there was buzz that The American Nightmare may turn heel and join forces with the Rock, which didn't come to fruition.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.Cody Rhodes gets emotional after beating John Cena at WWE SummerSlam 2025Following his win over the Leader of Cenation at the Biggest Party of the Summer, the American Nightmare broke down in the squared circle itself as he could not hold his tears while hugging the future Hall of Famer before leaving the ring with the Undisputed title.Speaking his mind on his blockbuster battle with John Cena at the WWE SummerSlam Sunday post-show, the American Nightmare got emotional. He said they won't see another talent like the Leader of Cenation and thanked fans for allowing new talents to showcase their talents. He also appreciated the MetLife Stadium crowd for their great response.&quot;I'm still just reeling of the fact that this wonderful crowd, MetLife Stadium, we won't see one like John Cena again. But what you guys do as an audience is you give someone like me an opportunity. You give someone an opportunity to be there for you. God bless you guys. You've been incredible hosts. Thank you so much. Thank you, guys.&quot; [From 47:20 onwards]Cena and Rhodes' saga may have ended, but both megastars have new challenges ahead in their career; the Last Real Champion has to face Lesnar. Meanwhile, being the Undisputed WWE champion, the American Nightmare would have to defend his gold strap.