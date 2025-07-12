Triple H may have subtly confirmed The Wyatt Sicks will turn heel in WWE

The Wyatt Sicks became the WWE Tag Team Champions on SmackDown this week. After weeks of domination on the blue brand, the faction finally found its breakout moment to solidify its position. With that win, Triple H might have also subtly confirmed that he has plans to turn the sinister faction heel in the coming weeks, leading to SummerSlam.

During the title bout against the Street Profits, Erick Rowan caused ringside interference when the referee was distracted. He pulled out Montez Ford from the ring with brute force to throw him down the ringside to prevent him from pinning Dexter Lumis. It was a classic heel tactic that shows a lack of sportsmanship and willingness to win at any cost.

The crowd even booed them for using underhanded means to become the new champions. The Wyatt Sicks was never seen doing such things before, and it indicates a subtle shift in their character. Additionally, Street Profits, who were the top heel tag team on the SmackDown roster, were portrayed as heroes trying to save the tag team division from the Wyatts.

Therefore, it could be a major sign that Triple H might have planned to establish the sinister faction as the heel team on the blue brand. Besides, the tag team division on SmackDown has become overcrowded with babyfaces lately. Meanwhile, Uncle Howdy and Co. have been presented with a strong intent to take over the tag team division, something that normally heels do.

WWE has given the eerie faction several creepy vignettes over the past month to indicate that it is on a relentless pursuit of power in the company after years of being overlooked. Triple H is deliberately showing a side of the faction that is angry with how it has been treated for the entirety of its time on the main roster. It is a very good sign that Hunter is building The Wyatt Sicks as a heel force.

Triple H may put a new tag team against The Wyatt Sicks

Triple H has been building The Wyatt Sicks as a strong force to be reckoned with on SmackDown. It has destroyed some of the most experienced tag teams on the blue brand in its conquest to become the WWE Tag Team Champions. Now that they are champions, they could have a fresh direction moving forward.

The Game might put a new tag team against the faction in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam. During this week's episode of SmackDown, WWE emphasized the new tag team of Rey Fenix and Andrade. The duo put the entire tag division on notice in a backstage segment on the show.

It could be a setup to officially introduce the WWE Universe to this new tag team. Considering the fact that The Wyatt Sicks have defeated every other existing team on the roster, Fenix and Andrade could be a perfect match for them. Besides, WWE has been pushing the two stars as a tag team for the past few weeks.

He even put the duo against Fraxiom in a tag match last week, perhaps only to assess the crowd reaction for them. It could be a clear indication that Andrade and Rey Fenix could be next in line to face The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Championship, potentially at SummerSlam.

