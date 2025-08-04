Triple H may have subtly confirmed top star has left WWE after losing at SummerSlam

On the biggest weekend of the summer when it comes to professional wrestling, Karrion Kross's future has surprisingly been at the forefront of the minds of fans, not just on the internet, but at the live shows as well. Rumors regarding his contract status have been circulating for quite some time, and following his loss to Sami Zayn at SummerSlam, it seems as if his time in WWE has finally come to an end.SummerSlam seemed like a make-or-break deal for Kross, with a sudden spike in fan interest prompting a full-fledged feud with Sami Zayn leading up to The Biggest Party of The Summer. Fans in arenas continue to shower support on him even as he is up against Sami Zayn, or boo him viscerally, since he is a heel after all. But it all seems to be an effort to communicate one thing: &quot;We Want Kross.&quot; A section of fans online, though, seems to have turned on him again, mere weeks after he began to be given opportunities, initially at their behest.But with no details of a new contract coming up, his clean loss to Sami Zayn at SummerSlam put Kross's future into question. Well, the SummerSlam post-show on Sunday seemed to have answered that question, but the answer is not something the fans will like. And the apparent answer has come from the man himself: Triple H.In response to loud &quot;We Want Kross&quot; chants while he was addressing the events of the SummerSlam weekend, Triple H, in true carny fashion, ostensibly pretended to hear something slightly different and responded:&quot;You've got him. You want Brock, you've got him!&quot;Now, make no mistake: he may be known to claim that he can't hear crowds only to ask them multiple times over, &quot;Are You Ready,&quot; but this was no instance of Triple H mishearing the fans. This was a subtle instance of communicating to the fans that Kross may be seen on WWE TV going forward.Triple H, in general, did not seem to be in the best mood during the SummerSlam Night Two post-show, and considering how his honeymoon period of being at the helm of WWE Creative has seemingly long subsided, criticism of his booking is now mounting quickly despite some of the stellar output WWE has been delivering. In a high-pressure, high-stakes job, Paul Levesque now seems to be suffering from the increased scrutiny fans put him under, perhaps because of the incredibly high standards he has set for himself since 2022.Mr. SummerSlam is back!10-time WWE World Champion Brock Lesnar made a shocking return to the Stamford-based promotion at SummerSlam last night, almost two years to the day he last appeared in a wrestling ring. After the culmination of an amazing Street Fight in the main event, Lesnar returned to F-5 the recently turned babyface John Cena, minutes after Rhodes had left the arena as the new Undisputed WWE Champion. Cena and Rhodes had shared a beautiful moment of respect just before Lesnar's return.Reaffirming and doubling down on his status as Mr. SummerSlam, Lesnar seems primed for a battle against underdog babyface Super Cena at Clash in Paris. With both men back to the best version of themselves, even at 48 years old, fans may be in for something of a blockbuster if Cena's performance last night is anything to go by.Given CM Punk's brilliant match on Saturday, WWE's veterans, particularly the generation in question, continue to prove that age is, after all, just a number.