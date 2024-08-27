Triple H may have subtly confirmed on WWE RAW he doesn't have any main event plans for popular 33-year-old female star who asked for a push

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW was chaotic from the start, thanks to the new Judgment Day. Finn Balor's group was confronted by Rey Mysterio's LWO, which led to an eight-man tag team match.

However, Zelina Vega was glaringly absent from the segment amid her recent social media exchanges with Liv Morgan. The pair have been embroiled in a heated war of words that should have made its way onto WWE TV.

Zelina Vega appeared on tonight's episode to get revenge over Pure Fusion Collective. They had put her on the shelf weeks ago with a beatdown, and she cost them a match against Damage CTRL tonight.

However, her issues with Liv Morgan should have taken precedence over the backstory of the newly formed three-woman stable. The former Queen of the Ring has spoken recently about her lack of opportunities in the company. She suggested on X/Twitter that her height is perhaps an issue as to why she's not being pushed:

"All my life, I’ve heard that my height holds me back. Today is no different. But there’s just so much you can prove here and there. I’ve gotten to touch the ball but never actually hold it. Give. me. the. ball. If I drop it F**K me, I’ll fall back..but I’m ready to settle this."

Those comments may have fallen on deaf ears, given Triple H's decision to leave her out of the opening segment. WWE's chief content officer may want to focus on Rhea Ripley, Liv's main rival, but Vega arguably deserved to be spotlighted. It will be interesting to see how the Puerto Rican star is utilized going forward.

"It's a dream I don't give up" - Zelina Vega is still eager to become champion despite title loss on WWE RAW

Zelina Vega challenged Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship on WWE RAW (July 1). She came up short thanks to interference from Dominik Mysterio, who was at ringside, as was Rey Mysterio for the LWO star.

Vega's loss, although disappointing, led to the WWE Universe demanding she receive a proper push. #PushZelina trended on X, and she acknowledged this on WWE RAW Talk weeks later:

"I’m a threat. They know. Just like Dominik [Mysterio] knew when he got in my way in the title match against Liv [Morgan]. He knew that if he didn’t intervene, I would become the champion. It’s a dream I don’t give up."

Zelina Vega has yet to win a singles title since arriving in WWE in 2017. The WWE RAW star also failed to win a solo championship during her TNA run, winning tag titles in both companies.

