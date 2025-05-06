Triple H may have subtly leaked a massive title change at Backlash 2025 during WWE RAW

The first WWE Premium Live Event after WrestleMania 41 will be Backlash 2025. Triple H and the creative team have been working tirelessly to craft a stacked card for the event, and the current lineup seems promising.
John Cena and Randy Orton are set to headline the show, with the Last Real Champion putting his Undisputed WWE Title on the line. While Cena's championship reign seems safe as of now, The Game might have hinted at a massive title change at Backlash on this week's RAW.
Going by recent developments, Becky Lynch seems destined to dethrone Lyra Valkyria as the Women's Intercontinental Champion in St. Louis.
Becky Lynch called her WWE Backlash opponent “garbage”
This week, fans saw the go-home episode of RAW before Backlash. With the program, Triple H might have confirmed that a massive title change is coming this weekend.
On RAW, Becky Lynch came out to address her betrayal of Lyra Valkyria. She even called the Women’s Intercontinental Champion "garbage." Considering how Big Time Becks buried her rival on the red show, she could win the Women’s Intercontinental Title at Backlash.
WWE seemingly dropped a massive Backlash spoiler
Lynch insulted Bayley after revealing that she took her out to steal her spot at WrestleMania. The Man said she needed to be thanked for taking out the "garbage," referring to Bayley.
Following Lynch’s insult, Lyra confronted the former Women’s World Champion and had the final laugh. Traditionally, in WWE, the competitor who stands tall in the final segment before a premium live event often ends up losing. Hence, The Man could win the Women’s Intercontinental Championship in St. Louis and then begin a storyline against Bayley.
The Role Model has also expressed that she wants to win the Intercontinental Title to become a two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion. Hence, she could eventually defeat Lynch for the gold if the latter wins at Backlash.
Becky Lynch winning the title at Backlash could be massive for the women’s division
Becky Lynch winning the Women’s Intercontinental Title could be beneficial for the division. During her potential championship reign, The Man could put over more up-and-coming talents like Valkyria.
Lynch has a high-profile feud against Bayley lined up after possibly capturing the title. Moreover, Valkyria defeating The Man immediately upon her comeback might not be the right move. Hence, Triple H could book the upstart to lose to Lynch and continue chasing the gold alongside The Role Model.
With Backlash 2025 around the corner, fans' excitement is at an all-time high. It will be interesting to see how the title bout plays out.