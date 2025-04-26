Triple H may have subtly leaked Roman Reigns has retired the 'Tribal Chief' gimmick after WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns has faced another massive loss at WrestleMania in a row and was pinned in the process. Paul Heyman shocked the world by double-turning on Reigns and Punk, forming a new alliance with Seth Rollins, who had the final laugh at 'Mania Saturday.
Since Paul Heyman’s betrayal, fans have been sharing an old clip from last year’s Hall of Fame. While inducting Heyman into the HOF, Reigns quoted that the day his Wiseman is not with him, he is no longer the “Tribal Chief.” The OTC also left his Ula Fala in the ring after the shocking betrayal at the Show of Shows. Many feel Reigns has retired the gimmick of The Tribal Chief.
Triple H may have subtly confirmed the rumour: The WWE official store has released a new Roman Reigns merchandise T-shirt. Surprisingly, it had no usual symbolism of Reigns’ Tribal Chief character, though the product description mentions it as a “tribal goat” shirt.
It appears the Stamford-based promotion has been slowly shifting towards dropping Roman’s OTC gimmick as he has no bloodline, and now the Wiseman has also betrayed him, leaving him with no tribe.
That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.
The Rock breaks character to praise his cousin Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 41
After WrestleMania 41, the Final Boss recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he talked about multiple things. He broke character, praising The OTC’s incredible physique.
The Brahma Bull noted the critics who doubted and referred to him as a part-timer, fueling the fire inside the undisputed tribal chief. The People’s Champion concluded by saying he was still carrying the promotion.
"Roman Reigns is in incredible shape, and every year, he's dialing it in more and more. People calling him a part-timer really fuels the fire in him, and the company is still on his back," The Final Boss said.
It will be interesting to see the Triple H-led creative team's plans for Roman Reigns in the coming weeks.