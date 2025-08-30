Triple H may have subtly revealed last-minute decision to end The Wyatt Sicks’ Tag Team Title reign

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 30, 2025 14:17 GMT
Triple H is the current Chief Content Officer of WWE! (Pic Credit: WWE.Com)
Triple H is the current Chief Content Officer of WWE!

Since debuting at WWE SmackDown, The Wyatt Sicks have been gunning for the blue brand's tag team division. After wiping out the competition, the horror stable captured the Tag Team Titles. However, Triple H may have subtly revealed a last-minute decision to end Sicks’ title reign.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Premium Live Event is merely hours away, and the card is stacked with six massive bouts, including three championships on the line.

Major Wyatt Sicks' match announced

World Wrestling Entertainment added a short-notice bout for the Clash in Paris 2025 Premium Live Event card, where The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis) will be defending their Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits.

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Triple H's addition of booking The Wyatt Sicks to defend the Tag Titles on short notice could be seen as a hint that the Stamford-based promotion may be planning a title change.

Hence, in a shocking twist, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford may end up regaining the lost tag straps at the France PLE, marking another shocking title change after Sami Zayn captured the United States Championship, beating Solo Sikoa on SmackDown.

Bo Dallas may get involved in the singles title picture

Making Wyatt Sicks drop the Tag Team Championships would leave the horror stable open to multiple possibilities for the heel stable and open doors for Uncle Howdy to get involved in a singles title storyline.

Newly crowned United States Champion Sami Zayn may be the perfect opponent for Dallas on Friday Night SmackDown; the two could put together a classic feud.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 final match

With The Wyatt Sicks's title bout being added to the card, the France event is jam-packed and promises a jaw-dropping show. Below is the final match-card:

1. John Cena vs. Logan Paul - Singles contest

2. Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella - Women's Intercontinental Championship

3. Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed (with Paul Heyman) - Singles bout

4. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. The Wyatt Sicks - Tag Team Championships

5. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight - Heavyweight Title match

6. Rusev vs. Sheamus - Donnybrook match

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
