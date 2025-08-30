Triple H may have subtly revealed last-minute decision to end The Wyatt Sicks’ Tag Team Title reign

Since debuting at WWE SmackDown, The Wyatt Sicks have been gunning for the blue brand's tag team division. After wiping out the competition, the horror stable captured the Tag Team Titles. However, Triple H may have subtly revealed a last-minute decision to end Sicks’ title reign.WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Premium Live Event is merely hours away, and the card is stacked with six massive bouts, including three championships on the line.Major Wyatt Sicks' match announcedWorld Wrestling Entertainment added a short-notice bout for the Clash in Paris 2025 Premium Live Event card, where The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis) will be defending their Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits.Triple H's addition of booking The Wyatt Sicks to defend the Tag Titles on short notice could be seen as a hint that the Stamford-based promotion may be planning a title change.Hence, in a shocking twist, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford may end up regaining the lost tag straps at the France PLE, marking another shocking title change after Sami Zayn captured the United States Championship, beating Solo Sikoa on SmackDown.Bo Dallas may get involved in the singles title pictureMaking Wyatt Sicks drop the Tag Team Championships would leave the horror stable open to multiple possibilities for the heel stable and open doors for Uncle Howdy to get involved in a singles title storyline.Newly crowned United States Champion Sami Zayn may be the perfect opponent for Dallas on Friday Night SmackDown; the two could put together a classic feud.WWE Clash in Paris 2025 final matchWith The Wyatt Sicks's title bout being added to the card, the France event is jam-packed and promises a jaw-dropping show. Below is the final match-card:1. John Cena vs. Logan Paul - Singles contest2. Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella - Women's Intercontinental Championship3. Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed (with Paul Heyman) - Singles bout4. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. The Wyatt Sicks - Tag Team Championships5. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight - Heavyweight Title match6. Rusev vs. Sheamus - Donnybrook match